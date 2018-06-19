Emmerdale: Daz is a killer! Secret past revealed in shock twist – Mark Jordon reacts

Emmerdale’s Daz Spencer is responsible for killing someone, it has been revealed, with the shock admission emerging as his missing daughter Amelia was seen by viewers for the first time since her disappearance three weeks ago.

Advertisement

In an hour-long episode shown tonight, Tuesday 19 June, Daz was grilled by the police over communication with the missing schoolgirl over social media between her and someone with the username ‘Helmand2009’, a reference to when Daz was in the army where he was posted in the Afghanistan locale.

Flustered as the cops pushed the suspect to admit the significance of his time in the forces, Daz was released without charge but returned home extremely agitated before heading off into Hotten town determined to find Amelia.

Brother Dan took this as proof he is involved with the abduction, but when he tracked him down handing out flyers an emotional Daz was forced to confess a tragic secret he’d kept hidden – he accidentally shot someone on an army training exercise, and whoever has Amelia knows all about it and is setting him up…

“Daz has suffered emotionally since this happened but he is mortified his past has crossed paths with his family and could lead to something terrible happening to Amelia,” shares Mark Jordon, who plays the perplexed biological parent. “While being accused of planning the abduction he has pleaded his innocence but his past behaviours have proved him unreliable, so people think he is inventing stories again or trying to get out of the situation.

“All eyes are on Daz so no matter how much he tries to explain it has nothing to do with him, certain clues lead to the exact period of time where the incident in the army happened. Therefore it can only suggest Daz is involved – but actually he knows whoever has Amelia is connected to his past.”

If Daz has withheld his tragic murderous mistake from his family, Dan wonders what else he’s been hiding and assumes, as Jordon mentions, his brother is trying to wriggle out of a guilty corner. As he told Daz’s girlfriend Bernice Blackstock her fella killed someone and never came clean, she too starts to doubt his innocence.

“It’s too much for Bernice to take on board,” sighs Jordon. “She’s assisted him through finding out he’s Amelia’s dad and the terrible ripples it’s caused with his brother, but she’s concerned about his lies and that, on paper, he murdered someone – even though that’s not quite how it was.

“What really happened was that he was a little too anarchic and went out the night before this training exercise and drank too much. That probably caused his judgement to be off. Accidentally, a member of his squad got shot and it transpired it was Daz’s bullet. Thankfully he was cleared of the incident but it’s haunted him ever since and sent him spiralling out of control.”

With Amelia glimpsed locked up in a house with a woman called Beth, ironically seen taking a flyer from Daz earlier appealing for information on the disappearance, viewers at least know the girl is safe – but Daz will have to face up to his past and get to the bottom of the kidnapper’s motives if he’s going to prove himself to the family.

“The only way Daz can heal the damage he’s done is to find Amelia. He’s on a mission but the police, the village and his own family believe he not only abducted her but maybe even killed her.

“His focus is to make sure she’s safe because his previous life has caused this pain. He’s at a loss as to what to do and so his only focus is to work out how to find Amelia and who has taken her…”

Advertisement

Visit our dedicated Emmerdale page for all the latest news, interviews and spoilers.