Twilight soundtrack: full song list for every film
This alternative rock soundtrack will get you in the mood for an angsty love triangle.
Twilight took over the world in the late 2000s and early 2010s, bringing vampires back into pop culture as teenagers everywhere declared their allegiance to either Team Edward or Team Jacob.
Whatever you may have thought of the Twilight films, however, there's no denying that the hit soundtracks feature some solid picks and are generally considered a high point of the movies.
So whether Muse's Supermassive Black Hole often reminds you of that iconic baseball scene, you visited author Stephanie Meyer's website for the premiere of Paramore's Decode or you're just generally feeling nostalgic, the Twilight soundtracks will surely have you reliving feelings of teenage angst.
So, while we wait for any news of a Midnight Sun movie, here's the full soundtrack of The Twilight Saga right up to Breaking Dawn - Part 2.
Twilight soundtrack
The Twilight soundtrack was a huge hit, becoming the best-selling soundtrack in the US since Chicago and receiving a Grammy nomination. Rock band Paramore wrote the lead single Decode for the album, which premiered on Twilight author Stephanie Meyer's website and won a Teen Choice Award.
The Muse song Supermassive Black Hole appears in the film in the famous baseball scene and was also used in a recent parody of the sequence by What We Do in the Shadows.
- Supermassive Black Hole - Muse
- Decode - Paramore
- Full Moon - The Black Ghosts
- Leave Out All the Rest - Linkin Park
- Spotlight (Twilight Mix) - Mutemath
- Go All the Way (Into the Twilight) - Perry Farrell
- Tremble for My Beloved - Collective Soul
- I Caught Myself - Paramore
- Eyes on Fire - Blue Foundation
- Never Think - Robert Pattinson
- Flightless Bird, American Mouth - Iron & Wine
- Bella's Lullaby - Carter Burwell
The Twilight Saga: New Moon soundtrack
The Twilight Saga: New Moon's soundtrack comprises entirely of original songs exclusive to the soundtrack, once again performed by a selection of indie and alternative rock artists. Death Cab for Cutie wrote and performed the lead single this time, which was titled Meet Me on the Equinox and premiered at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.
The soundtrack's release date was moved forward due to demand, and marked the first time a soundtrack and its sequel both reached number one on the Billboard 200 in the US.
- Meet Me on the Equinox - Death Cab for Cutie
- Friends - Band of Skulls
- Hearing Damage - Thom Yorke
- Possibility - Lykke Li
- A White Demon Love Song - The Killers
- Satellite Heart - Anya Marina
- I Belong To You (New Moon Remix) - Muse
- Rosyln - Bon Iver and St Vincent
- Done All Wrong - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club
- Monsters - Hurricane Bells
- The Violet Hour - Sea Wolf
- Shooting the Moon - OK Go
- Slow Life (with Victoria Legrand) - Grizzly Bear
- No Sound but the Wind - Editors
- New Moon (The Meadow) - Alexandre Desplat
The Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack
To truly date this film, the soundtrack for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse was released in an all-day reveal event on MySpace in May 2010. Muse returned once again, this time contributing the lead single Neutron Star Collision (Love is Forever) which reached number 11 on the UK Singles chart.
Florence + the Machine, Sia and Cee Lo Green also appear on the album, which sold over a million copies worldwide.
- Eclipse (All Yours) - Metric
- Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever) - Muse
- Ours - The Bravery
- Heavy in Your Arms - Florence + the Machine
- My Love - Sia
- Atlas - Fanfarlo
- Chop and Change - The Black Keys
- Rolling in on a Burning Tire - The Dead Weather
- Let's Get Lost - Beck and Bat for Lashes
- Jonathan Low - Vampire Weekend
- With You in My Head - UNKLE feat The Black Angels
- Million Miles an Hour - Eastern Conference Champions
- Life on Earth - Band of Horses
- What Part of Forever - Cee Lo Green
- Jacob's Theme - Howard Shore
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 soundtrack
The first not to feature any Muse songs, the soundtrack for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 nonetheless saw two singles released: It Will Rain by Bruno Mars, and A Thousand Years by Christina Perri. It Will Rain was released exclusively on iTunes and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, while A Thousand Years has received over two billion views on YouTube where it is a popular cover song.
- Endtapes - The Joy Formidable
- Love Will Take You - Angus & Julia Stone
- It Will Rain - Bruno Mars
- Turning Page - Sleeping at Last
- From Now On - The Features
- A Thousand Years - Christina Perri
- Neighbors - Theophilus London
- I Didn't Mean It - The Belle Brigade
- Sister Rosetta (2011 version) - Noisettes
- Northern Lights - Cider Sky
- Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Wedding version) - Iron & Wine
- Requiem on Water - Imperial Mammoth
- Cold - Aqualung & Lucy Schwartz
- Lloverá (It's Going to Rain) - Mía Maestro
- Love Death Birth - Carter Burwell
The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 soundtrack
The final soundtrack for The Twilight Saga featured the likes of Ellie Goulding, St Vincent and James Vincent McMorrow, with Green Day providing the lead single The Forgotten. Christina Perri's A Thousand Years from the previous film's soundtrack was re-recorded with vocals from theatre star Steve Kazee and appears in the end credits.
- Where I Come From - Passion Pit
- Bittersweet - Ellie Goulding
- The Forgotten - Green Day
- Fire in the Water - Feist
- Everything and Nothing - The Boom Circuits
- The Antidote - St Vincent
- Speak Up - POP ETC
- Heart of Stone - Iko
- Cover Your Tracks - A Boy and His Kite
- Ghosts - James Vincent McMorrow
- All I've Ever Needed - Paul McDonald & Nikki Reed
- New for You - Reeve Carney
- A Thousand Years (Part 2) - Christina Perri feat Steve Kazee
- Plus Que Ma Propre Vie (More Than My Own Life) - Carter Burwell
