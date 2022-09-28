Twilight soundtrack: full song list for every film

Whatever you may have thought of the Twilight films , however, there's no denying that the hit soundtracks feature some solid picks and are generally considered a high point of the movies.

Twilight took over the world in the late 2000s and early 2010s, bringing vampires back into pop culture as teenagers everywhere declared their allegiance to either Team Edward or Team Jacob.

So whether Muse's Supermassive Black Hole often reminds you of that iconic baseball scene, you visited author Stephanie Meyer's website for the premiere of Paramore's Decode or you're just generally feeling nostalgic, the Twilight soundtracks will surely have you reliving feelings of teenage angst.

So, while we wait for any news of a Midnight Sun movie, here's the full soundtrack of The Twilight Saga right up to Breaking Dawn - Part 2.

Twilight soundtrack

Edward and Bella in Twilight. Summit Entertainment

The Twilight soundtrack was a huge hit, becoming the best-selling soundtrack in the US since Chicago and receiving a Grammy nomination. Rock band Paramore wrote the lead single Decode for the album, which premiered on Twilight author Stephanie Meyer's website and won a Teen Choice Award.

The Muse song Supermassive Black Hole appears in the film in the famous baseball scene and was also used in a recent parody of the sequence by What We Do in the Shadows.

Supermassive Black Hole - Muse

- Muse Decode - Paramore

- Paramore Full Moon - The Black Ghosts

- The Black Ghosts Leave Out All the Rest - Linkin Park

- Linkin Park Spotlight (Twilight Mix) - Mutemath

- Mutemath Go All the Way (Into the Twilight) - Perry Farrell

- Perry Farrell Tremble for My Beloved - Collective Soul

- Collective Soul I Caught Myself - Paramore

- Paramore Eyes on Fire - Blue Foundation

- Blue Foundation Never Think - Robert Pattinson

- Robert Pattinson Flightless Bird, American Mouth - Iron & Wine

- Iron & Wine Bella's Lullaby - Carter Burwell

Buy the Twilight soundtrack on Amazon

The Twilight Saga: New Moon soundtrack

Bella in New Moon. Summit Entertainment

The Twilight Saga: New Moon's soundtrack comprises entirely of original songs exclusive to the soundtrack, once again performed by a selection of indie and alternative rock artists. Death Cab for Cutie wrote and performed the lead single this time, which was titled Meet Me on the Equinox and premiered at the 2009 MTV Video Music Awards.

The soundtrack's release date was moved forward due to demand, and marked the first time a soundtrack and its sequel both reached number one on the Billboard 200 in the US.

Meet Me on the Equinox - Death Cab for Cutie

- Death Cab for Cutie Friends - Band of Skulls

- Band of Skulls Hearing Damage - Thom Yorke

- Thom Yorke Possibility - Lykke Li

- Lykke Li A White Demon Love Song - The Killers

- The Killers Satellite Heart - Anya Marina

- Anya Marina I Belong To You (New Moon Remix) - Muse

- Muse Rosyln - Bon Iver and St Vincent

- Bon Iver and St Vincent Done All Wrong - Black Rebel Motorcycle Club

- Black Rebel Motorcycle Club Monsters - Hurricane Bells

- Hurricane Bells The Violet Hour - Sea Wolf

- Sea Wolf Shooting the Moon - OK Go

- OK Go Slow Life (with Victoria Legrand) - Grizzly Bear

- Grizzly Bear No Sound but the Wind - Editors

- Editors New Moon (The Meadow) - Alexandre Desplat

Buy The Twilight Saga: New Moon soundtrack on Amazon

The Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack

Bella and Edward in Eclipse. Summit Entertainment

To truly date this film, the soundtrack for The Twilight Saga: Eclipse was released in an all-day reveal event on MySpace in May 2010. Muse returned once again, this time contributing the lead single Neutron Star Collision (Love is Forever) which reached number 11 on the UK Singles chart.

Florence + the Machine, Sia and Cee Lo Green also appear on the album, which sold over a million copies worldwide.

Eclipse (All Yours) - Metric

- Metric Neutron Star Collision (Love Is Forever) - Muse

- Muse Ours - The Bravery

- The Bravery Heavy in Your Arms - Florence + the Machine

- Florence + the Machine My Love - Sia

- Sia Atlas - Fanfarlo

- Fanfarlo Chop and Change - The Black Keys

- The Black Keys Rolling in on a Burning Tire - The Dead Weather

- The Dead Weather Let's Get Lost - Beck and Bat for Lashes

- Beck and Bat for Lashes Jonathan Low - Vampire Weekend

- Vampire Weekend With You in My Head - UNKLE feat The Black Angels

- UNKLE feat The Black Angels Million Miles an Hour - Eastern Conference Champions

- Eastern Conference Champions Life on Earth - Band of Horses

- Band of Horses What Part of Forever - Cee Lo Green

- Cee Lo Green Jacob's Theme - Howard Shore

Buy The Twilight Saga: Eclipse soundtrack on Amazon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 soundtrack

Bella in Breaking Dawn Part 1. Summit Entertainment

The first not to feature any Muse songs, the soundtrack for The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 nonetheless saw two singles released: It Will Rain by Bruno Mars, and A Thousand Years by Christina Perri. It Will Rain was released exclusively on iTunes and reached number three on the Billboard Hot 100 in the US, while A Thousand Years has received over two billion views on YouTube where it is a popular cover song.

Endtapes - The Joy Formidable

- The Joy Formidable Love Will Take You - Angus & Julia Stone

- Angus & Julia Stone It Will Rain - Bruno Mars

- Bruno Mars Turning Page - Sleeping at Last

- Sleeping at Last From Now On - The Features

- The Features A Thousand Years - Christina Perri

- Christina Perri Neighbors - Theophilus London

- Theophilus London I Didn't Mean It - The Belle Brigade

- The Belle Brigade Sister Rosetta (2011 version) - Noisettes

- Noisettes Northern Lights - Cider Sky

- Cider Sky Flightless Bird, American Mouth (Wedding version) - Iron & Wine

- Iron & Wine Requiem on Water - Imperial Mammoth

- Imperial Mammoth Cold - Aqualung & Lucy Schwartz

- Aqualung & Lucy Schwartz Lloverá (It's Going to Rain) - Mía Maestro

- Mía Maestro Love Death Birth - Carter Burwell

Buy The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 1 soundtrack on Amazon

The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 soundtrack

Bella in Breaking Dawn Part 2. Summit Entertainment

The final soundtrack for The Twilight Saga featured the likes of Ellie Goulding, St Vincent and James Vincent McMorrow, with Green Day providing the lead single The Forgotten. Christina Perri's A Thousand Years from the previous film's soundtrack was re-recorded with vocals from theatre star Steve Kazee and appears in the end credits.

Where I Come From - Passion Pit

- Passion Pit Bittersweet - Ellie Goulding

- Ellie Goulding The Forgotten - Green Day

- Green Day Fire in the Water - Feist

- Feist Everything and Nothing - The Boom Circuits

- The Boom Circuits The Antidote - St Vincent

- St Vincent Speak Up - POP ETC

- POP ETC Heart of Stone - Iko

- Iko Cover Your Tracks - A Boy and His Kite

- A Boy and His Kite Ghosts - James Vincent McMorrow

- James Vincent McMorrow All I've Ever Needed - Paul McDonald & Nikki Reed

- Paul McDonald & Nikki Reed New for You - Reeve Carney

- Reeve Carney A Thousand Years (Part 2) - Christina Perri feat Steve Kazee

- Christina Perri feat Steve Kazee Plus Que Ma Propre Vie (More Than My Own Life) - Carter Burwell

Buy The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn - Part 2 soundtrack on Amazon

