However, a Midnight Sun movie would have a number of hurdles to overcome.

For a start, it’s essentially the same plot explored in the previous films but now, the established Twilight actors are over a decade older than when they first took on the roles.

Those in charge would have some tricky decisions to make when it came to casting.

Aside from the age problem, Robert Pattinson, who became a breakout star as Edward Cullen, has made no secret of his disdain for the Twilight movies.

If his apparent relief at that period of his career being over wasn’t enough, Pattinson is also now hot property when it comes to movies.

He's likely to be booked up for the near future thanks to his role as Batman in Matt Reeves' upcoming release, The Batman.

For now though, Twilight fans still have a brand new book to look forward to.

Midnight Sun’s publisher Little, Brown, said: “This unforgettable tale, as told through Edward’s eyes, takes on a new and decidedly dark twist.

Midnight Sun is set for release in August Little, Brown

“Meeting Bella is both the most intriguing and unnerving event he has experiences in his many years as a vampire.

“As we learn more fascinating details about Edward’s past and the complexity of his inner thoughts, we understand why this is the defining struggle of his life.”

Meyer first started dropping hints about the big announcement on her website last week, launching a countdown.

She later announced: “I am very excited to finally, finally announce the release of Midnight Sun.

“It feels strange to be making this announcement when the world is suffering through a pandemic, and no one really knows what’s next,” she added.

“I thought seriously about delaying this announcement until things were back to normal; however, that felt wrong, considering how long those who are eager for this book have already waited.”

The Twilight author she hoped the new book brought her fans “a little pleasure to anticipate” as well as the opportunity to “live in an imaginary world for a while”.

