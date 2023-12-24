The film also stars Laura Donnelly, Lloyd Hutchinson and Bronagh Waugh in supporting roles. But who else does the film star, and who do they all play?

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of The Heist Before Christmas.

The Heist Before Christmas cast: Full list of actors and characters in Sky film

Here are the main cast members and characters in The Heist Before Christmas. Read on below for more info about who they are and where you've seen the actors before.

Timothy Spall as Santa Claus

James Nesbitt as Bank Robber

Bamber Todd as Mikey

Joshua McLees as Sean

Laura Donnelly as Patricia

Lloyd Hutchinson as Brady

Bronagh Waugh as Georgina

Peter Rethinasamy as Wesley

Timothy Spall plays Santa Claus

Timothy Spall as Santa Claus in The Heist Before Christmas. Peter Marley/Sky UK

Who is Santa Claus? Santa Claus is the legendary jolly figure who delivers presents on Christmas. In The Heist Before Christmas, a young boy named Mikey finds him in the woods, claiming to have fallen out of his sleigh.

Where have I seen Timothy Spall? Spall is best-known for his roles in films including the Harry Potter series, Mr Turner, The Damned United and Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street. His TV appearances have included roles in Hatton Garden, The Sixth Commandment, Blandings and Auf Wiedersehen, Pet.

James Nesbitt plays Bank Robber

James Nesbitt as the Bank Robber in The Heist Before Christmas Peter Marley/Sky UK

Who is the Bank Robber? A man who robs a bank just before Christmas while wearing a Santa costume, so he can make his escape in amongst the crowds of a Santa fun run.

Where have I seen James Nesbitt? Nesbitt is best known for starring in Cold Feet, Murphy's Law, Steven Moffat's Jekyll, The Missing, Stan Lee's Lucky Man, Suspect and Bloodlands. He also appeared in The Hobbit trilogy as Bofur and had a small uncredited cameo in Line of Duty.

Bamber Todd plays Mikey

Bamber Todd as Mikey in The Heist Before Christmas. Peter Marley/Sky UK

Who is Mikey? Mikey is a young boy from a poor family who is done with Christmas and doesn't believe in Santa. When he finds out a bank robber is on the loose with a lot of money, he tries to track him down so he can have some of the loot.

Where have I seen Bamber Todd? The Heist Before Christmas is Bamber Todd's first on-screen role.

Joshua McLees plays Sean

Joshua McLees as Sean in The Heist Before Christmas. Peter Marley/Sky UK

Who is Sean? Sean is Mikey's wide-eyed and innocent younger brother.

Where have I seen Joshua McLees? The Heist Before Christmas is Joshua McLees's first on-screen role.

Laura Donnelly plays Patricia

Laura Donnelly as Patricia in The Heist Before Christmas Peter Marley/Sky UK

Who is Patricia? Patricia is Mikey and Sean's mother.

Where have I seen Laura Donnelly? Donnelly has had roles in series and films including Merlin, The Fall, Outlander, Britannia, The Nevers, Werewolf By Night and Tolkien.

Lloyd Hutchinson plays Brady

Lloyd Hutchinson as Brady in The Heist Before Christmas. Peter Marley/Sky UK

Who is Brady? Brady is Patricia's boss at the Stuff for a Pound Shop.

Where have I seen Lloyd Hutchinson? Hutchinson has appeared in series including The Bill, Midsomer Murders, The Hustle, The Fades, Utopia, Silent Witness, White Gold and Bad Sisters, as well as films such as Florence Foster Jenkins and Anonymous.

Bronagh Waugh plays Georgina

Bronagh Waugh as Georgina in The Heist Before Christmas. Peter Marley/Sky UK

Who is Georgina? Georgina is a police officer trying to track down the bank robber.

Where have I seen Bronagh Waugh? Waugh is best-known for her roles in Hollyoaks, The Fall, Unforgotten and Ridley, while she has also appeared in Derry Girls, Strike, Des, Viewpoint, King Gary, Our House and The Suspect.

Peter Rethinasamy plays Wesley

Peter Rethinasamy as Wesley in The Heist Before Christmas. Peter Marley/Sky UK

Who is Wesley? Wesley is a police officer trying to track down the bank robber.

Where have I seen Peter Rethinasamy? Rethinasamy previously appeared in two episodes of Ted Lasso.

The Heist Before Christmas launches on Sky Max and NOW at 8pm on Christmas Eve.

