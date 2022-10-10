Will there be a sequel to Marvel’s Werewolf by Night?

Based on a cult favourite comic book, the one-off project stars Gael Garcia Bernal ( Old ) as Jack Russell, a man hiding a dark secret who infiltrates a gathering of monster hunters at the Bloodstone estate.

The genre-hopping Marvel Cinematic Universe is adding horror to its repertoire with Disney Plus special Werewolf by Night, which has arrived on the streamer just in time for Halloween.

They are participating in a ceremonial hunt in memory of the legendary Ulysses Bloodstone, with the victor to become heir to the powerful gem he wielded in battle.

In addition to the eponymous monster, Werewolf by Night also stars Northern Irish actor Laura Donnelly in the role of Elsa Bloodstone; a fan favourite from the comics who has no shortage of great moments here.

Fans are now keen to know what the future holds for these characters, as the final scene implies they could be integrated into the wider MCU. Here's what we know so far.

Will there be a Werewolf by Night 2?

Gael Garcia Bernal as Jack Russell in Marvel's Werewolf by Night. Marvel Entertainment

Marvel Studios are yet to announce whether the story of Werewolf by Night could be continued in a follow-up, although director Michael Giacchino has hinted he would be open to returning for more.

"I don't know which direction it's going to go," he told IGN. "Most of our time had been just working to get this thing out the door. Now that it's out the door, I think we have some time to look back and think about everything we've done and where we want to go. And if it all makes sense, we'll see."

If there is a second Werewolf by Night special, it would make sense for it to arrive next Halloween in order to capitalise on the spookiest season of the year, just as the original has done so effectively.

Who could be in a potential Werewolf by Night 2 cast?

Laura Donnelly as Elsa Bloodstone in Marvel's Werewolf by Night. Disney

If Werewolf by Night were to return for a second outing, then you can bet that actor Gael García Bernal would be back as the title character, last seen hanging out with monstrous pal Man-Thing and craving a sushi snack.

Laura Donnelly would also be a prime candidate to return as monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone, who became a cult favourite after joining comedic super-team Nextwave: Agents of HATE, which also featured rising star Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Of course, the other characters featured in the initial special didn't make it out alive, so it's unlikely we'll see any more from the other Werewolf by Night cast members.

However, we could see other faces from the Marvel Cinematic Universe cross over, such as Moon Knight (Oscar Isaac), who first appeared in the pages of a Werewolf by Night comic and therefore is closely linked with the character.

What could happen in Werewolf by Night 2?

Director Michael Giacchino has teased that he has "a lot of ideas" for future stories featuring Jack Russell and Man-Thing, although declined to go into any specifics at this time.

"There's a lot you can do with them," he added to IGN. "I think that they worked amazingly together and they really do feel like friends, which is really incredible. Now's our time to figure out what we want to do."

This suggests that man-turned-monster Ted Sallis will remain involved in any future Werewolf by Night projects, which could perhaps shed some light on his tragic origin story (as-yet-unseen).

Is there a Werewolf by Night 2 trailer?

Alas, there is nothing of the kind right now, but we'll update this page as soon as any new footage is released.

