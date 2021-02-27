Superman reboot on the way from Star Wars and Lost’s JJ Abrams

A brand new Superman movie is in the works at Warner Bros and it looks set to be unlike any that we’ve seen before.

Advertisement

Blockbuster filmmaker JJ Abrams is attached to produce the upcoming feature, having most recently worked on two Star Wars saga entries in The Force Awakens and The Rise of Skywalker.

He’ll be collaborating with journalist and writer Ta-Nehisi Coates, who will pen the script having previously specialised in reporting and exploring issues facing the African-American community. Currently, no director or actors have been directly linked to the project.

However, according to The Hollywood Reporter Warner Bros is looking to cast a Black actor in the role of Superman, which would be a first in live-action – though the precedent has already been set in the comic books.

Call yourself a film buff? Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our films newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information about how we hold your personal data, please see our privacy policy.

In 2009, Grant Morrison introduced a Black version of Superman in one of DC Comics’ alternate universes, who shares a similar origin as a Kryptonian sent away from his dying planet as an infant before crash-landing on Earth.

However, he is taken in by a different human family and adopts the civilian name Calvin Ellis (rather than Clark Kent), ultimately becoming President of the United States while keeping his superhero alter-ego top secret.

It’s possible this character could be the basis of Abrams and Coates’ Superman project, but that remains unconfirmed for the time being.

For now, questions have already been asked about what this announcement could mean for Henry Cavill, who has portrayed Superman in three movies since 2013 and will be seen once again in the experimental Zack Snyder’s Justice League on HBO Max

Recent rumours had suggested that Cavill would stay on in the role for guest appearances in the likes of Shazam 2 and Black Adam, but this latest development has thrown those theories into uncertainty.

With that said, it’s possible that two versions of the character could co-exist on the big screen, given that Robert Pattinson will soon be sharing his The Batman role with both Ben Affleck and Michael Keaton, with the latter two set to appear in 2022’s The Flash.

Advertisement

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is scheduled for global release on Thursday 18th March. Take a look at the rest of our Sci-fi and Fantasy coverage, or check out what else is on with our TV guide.