85 per cent of Spider-Man fans want Tom Holland to return after No Way Home

The vast majority of Spidey fans want Tom Holland to reprise the role once more following the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home.

While Holland says he’s “ready to say goodbye” to Spider-Man following the third in his trilogy of solo MCU movies, 85 per cent of fans think he should return to the part again, according to a RadioTimes.com poll.

Do you want Tom Holland to return for another Spider-Man movie after #NoWayHome? Or should this be his last outing as the superhero? — Radio Times (@RadioTimes) December 16, 2021

More than 300 people voted in our Twitter poll, which asked whether fans wanted Holland to do another Spider-Man film or if No Way Home should be his final outing as the beloved superhero.

Less than 15 per cent of voters thought No Way Home should be the swan song for Holland’s Friendly Neighbourhood Spider-Man.

Last month, producer Amy Pascal appeared to confirm Holland would be returning to the MCU for a new Spider-Man trilogy, telling movie ticketing site Fandango: “This is not the last movie that we are going to make with Marvel — [this is not] the last Spider-Man movie.

“We are getting ready to make the next Spider-Man movie with Tom Holland and Marvel, it just isn’t part of… we’re thinking of this as three films, and now we’re going to go onto the next three.”

However, she later appeared to change her tune, clarifying her comments in an interview with Variety.

“As long as he [Holland] wants to make Spider-Man movies, we will make Spider-Man movies,” she said. “I’m a producer and I always think everything’s going to work out!”

Pressed on whether she thought we’d see Holland as Spider-Man again, she replied: “Don’t get me in trouble again! If I have my way, we will.”

Holland, meanwhile, hinted he could be ready to move on from the role of Spider-Man.

“There have been conversations about the future of Spider-Man,” he told The Hollywood Reporter. “Whether it will be with me, I’m not too sure yet. You know, maybe I’ll be a producer or something, I don’t know.

“I do know that I love this character and I would be sad to say goodbye, but I have achieved basically everything I wanted to achieve as this character,” he added, joking: “I really think I’m gonna win the Oscar for this movie so that’s great!

“So I’m ready, I’m ready to say goodbye.”

Spider-Man: No Way Home is in cinemas now.

