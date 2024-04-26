But with the new spin-off now upon us, how long do fans have to wait before the Sonic himself is back for his next big-screen adventure? And will any more popular characters from the video game series be joining the fun this time around?

Read on for everything we know so far about Sonic the Hedgehog 3.

It's been confirmed that Sonic the Hedgehog will be released just in time for Christmas – on Friday 20th December 2024.

More like this

That's roughly two-and-a-half years after the second film in the franchise was released in April 2022.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Sonic the Hedgehog 3 cast

Most of the actors who have starred in the last two Sonic films are back for this one – including Ben Schwartz as the voice of the beloved hedgehog, Idris Elba as Knuckles and video game star Colleen O'Shaughnessey as Tails.

And there is one big name addition to the voice cast – with The Matrix and John Wick star Keanu Reeves joining as antagonist Shadow the Hedgehog, who made a brief non-speaking appearance in the post-credits scene of the previous film.

As for human characters, Jim Carrey is back as Sonic's arch-nemesis Dr Robotnik, while James Marsden and Tika Sumpter reprise their roles as his adoptive parents Tom and Maddie Wachowski, and Lee Majdoub and Tom Butler are also back.

Meanwhile there are new - as yet undisclosed – roles for Krysten Ritter (Breaking Bad), Sofia Pernas (The Brave), Cristo Fernández (Ted Lasso), James Wolk (Watchmen) and Jorma Taccone (Popstar: Never Stop Never Stopping.)

What is the Sonic the Hedgehog 3 plot?

Sonic the Hedgehog 2. Paramount

No specific plot details have been officially unveiled at this stage, but it looks like the film will see Sonic and his allies go up against Shadow – a legendary character from the video games who was created in a secret government programme.

Meanwhile, it seems likely that we'll get to see Sonic go "Super Sonic" in this film, after that concept from the games was introduced at the end of the previous instalment, while it's unclear whether any of the events of the aforementioned Knuckles TV spin-off will feed into the film.

When any more concrete details of the film's plot filter through, we'll update this page.

Is there a Sonic the Hedgehog 3 trailer?

Although some footage from the threequel was shown to attendees at CinemaCon in April 2024, a trailer for the film has not yet been officially released to the public.

As soon as one becomes available, we'll post it right here!

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.