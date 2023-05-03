British stars Will Poulter and Chukwudi Iwuji are the fresh faces this time around, and it's safe to say they're joining an already star-studded ensemble that includes the likes of Chris Pratt, Zoe Saldaña, and Karen Gillan .

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has grown so big that it's hard to think of many high-profile actors that haven't been involved at some point or another – and the newly released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 sees yet more new names join.

Of course, some of this cast – such as Dave Bautista – have already announced that this will be their last appearance in the MCU, but for now, they're still very much part of things.

Read on for everything you need to know about the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3, including who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

Chris Pratt plays Peter Quill / Star-Lord

Who is Star-Lord? The half-human, half-Celestial leader of the Guardians of the Galaxy. At the start of the film, Quill is in a state of depression – still mourning his dead lover Gamora and devastated that the past version of her does not have the same affection for him.

What else has Chris Pratt been in? Pratt first became a major star while playing Andy on the popular sitcom Parks & Recreations and has since gone on to appear in various blockbusters – playing the lead not just in the Guardians of the Galaxy films but also in the Jurassic World franchise.

Other big screen credits include Jennifer's Body, Moneyball, Zero Dark Thirty, The Magnificent Seven, Passengers, and The Tomorrow War, while he has had leading voice roles in The Lego Movie and more recently The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Bradley Cooper plays Rocket

Who is Rocket? A genetically engineered raccoon who is a member of the Guardians and whose complicated past is a major focus of the new film.

What else has Bradley Cooper been in? After breaking out with his role as Phil in The Hangover, Cooper has become one of the most revered actors of his generation – earning Oscar nominations for his roles in Silver Linings Playbook, American Hustle, American Sniper, and A Star is Born, the latter of which he also wrote and directed.

Other film credits from throughout his career include Wedding Crashers, Limitless, The Place Beyond the Pines, The Mule, and Licorice Pizza, while he will play Leonard Bernstein in the upcoming Maestro, his second feature as a director.

Chukwudi Iwuji plays the High Evolutionary

Who is the High Evolutionary? The main villain for the new film, the High Evolutionary is a mad scientist who has long been trying to create a utopian Counter-Earth – and who has strong links to Rocket's backstory.

What else has Chukwudi Iwuji been in? Iwuji is known for his extensive work with the Royal Shakespeare Company, while screen credits include TV roles The Split, When They See Us, Designated Survivor, The Underground Railroad, and Peacemaker, and film appearances in Barry and John Wick: Chapter 2.

Zoe Saldaña plays Gamora

Who is Gamora? The previous version of Gamora was an orphan who was adopted and trained by Thanos to be his personal assassin before becoming a member of the Guardians and being killed by Thanos. This younger version travelled to the present in Avengers: Endgame but does not have any memory of the events of the previous Guardians films – including her relationship with Star-Lord.

What else has Zoe Saldaña been in? Saldaña is one of the highest-grossing actors of all time, having also appeared as Neytiri in the Avatar films and Nyota Uhura in the modern Star Trek films. Other film credits include Live by Night, The Adam Project, and Amsterdam, while she had a starring role in the 2022 Netflix series From Scratch.

Dave Bautista plays Drax the Destroyer

Who is Drax? A member of the Guardians and a highly skilled warrior whose family was slaughtered by Ronan the Accuser, under the instructions of Thanos.

What else has Dave Bautista been in? After a successful career as a pro wrestler, Bautista has made an impressive transition to acting roles, appearing in a string of high-profile and well-received films such as Spectre, Blade Runner 2049, Army of the Dead, Dune, Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery, and Knock at the Cabin.

Karen Gillan plays Nebula

Who is Nebula? Now a member of the Guardians, Gamora's adoptive sister Nebula has had quite a journey since the first film – when she was introduced as a secondary antagonist.

What else has Karen Gillan been in? Gillan famously played the Eleventh Doctor's companion Amy Pond in seasons 4-7 of Doctor Who and has since made a successful move to Hollywood, with other high-profile credits including The Big Short, Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle, Gunpowder Milkshake, and Dual. She made her directorial debut in 2018 with the film The Party's Just Beginning, which she also wrote.

Pom Klementieff plays Mantis

Who is Mantis? Quill's half-sister, Mantis has empathic powers and is now a member of the Guardians after the death of her father, Ego.

What else has Pom Klementieff been in? After appearing in a number of films in her homeland France, Klementieff had her first English language role in the 2013 remake of Oldboy and has since appeared in films such as Ingrid Goes West, Uncut Gems, and Thunder Force. She will also be joining the Mission: Impossible franchise as a villain for this year's Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Vin Diesel plays Groot

Who is Groot? A tree-like humanoid and now long-term member of the Guardians, Groot has grown much larger than in his previous appearance – but is still only capable of uttering the words "I am Groot".

What else has Vin Diesel been in? Vin Diesel is best known for his iconic role as Dominic Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, while other film credits from throughout his career include Saving Private Ryan, The Iron Giant, The Chronicles of Riddick, The Pacifier, Ralph Breaks the Internet, and Bloodshot.

Will Poulter plays Adam Warlock

Who is Adam Warlock? A powerful artificial being who was created by the Sovereign in a bid to destroy the Guardians.

What else has Will Poulter been in? Poulter first came to prominence as a child actor in 2007's Son of Rambow, and has since appeared in a string of films including The Chronicles of Narnia: The Voyage of the Dawn Treader, The Maze Runner, The Revenant, Detroit, The Little Stranger, and Midsommar.

TV credits include Dopesick, Why Didn't They Ask Evans, and the interactive Black Mirror episode Bandersnatch.

Elizabeth Debicki plays Ayesha

Who is Ayesha? The golden High Priestess and the leader of the Sovereign people – who is desperate to take down the Guardians following the events of the previous film.

What else has Elizabeth Debicki been in? Debicki has had a number of high-profile roles on both the small and big screens, including The Great Gatsby, The Night Manager, Macbeth, The Man from UNCLE, The Tale, Widows, and Tenet. She also began playing Princess Diana in season 5 of The Crown.

Sean Gunn plays Kraglin Obfonteri

Who is Kraglin? Yondu Udonta's former second-in-command, who is now a member of the Guardians.

What else has Sean Gunn been in? The brother of writer/director James, Sean Gunn is best known for his role as Kirk Gleason on Gilmore Girls while previous film credits include Super, The Belko Experiment, and The Suicide Squad – two of which were also directed by his brother.

The cast for the film also includes: Maria Bakalova (Borat: Subsequent Moviefilm) as Cosmo the Spacedog, Sylvester Stallone (Rocky) as Stakar Ogord, Michael Rosenbaum as Martinex, Stephen Blackehart as Steemie, Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me) as the voice of Lylla, Asim Chaudhry (People Just Do Nothing) as the voice of Teefs, Mikaela Hoover as the voice of Floor, Miriam Shor as Recorder Vim, Daniela Melchior as Ura, Tara Strong as the voice of Mainframe, Nico Santos as Theel, Kai Zen as Phyla, Nathan Fillion as Master Karja, and Dee Bradley Baker as the voice of Vlurp.

