Will Poulter has become the latest big-name star to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the newly released Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 , starring as popular comic book character Adam Warlock.

Adam's introduction had earlier been teased in a post-credits scene at the end of the second Guardians film – long before Poulter had been cast in the role – and he goes on to play a pivotal role in the events of the trilogy capper.

But who exactly is Adam Warlock? And what are the character's comic book origins? Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Who is Adam Warlock in Marvel Comics?

The character of Adam Warlock made his Marvel Comics debut all the way back in 1967 when he was introduced as 'Him' in Fantastic Four #66-67.

He is introduced as a cosmic being who was genetically engineered by a group of engineers known as the Enclave, designed to be the pinnacle of humanity and a major evolutionary step forward.

However, after learning of the Enclave's true intentions he soon rebelled against his creators and their evil designs, instead ascending to a role as protector of the universe.

The character has had several crucial roles throughout his history, from the leader of the Infinity Watch and holder of the Soul Stone to a member of the Guardians of the Galaxy – and it's the latter role that has significance for his MCU debut.

Interestingly, his comics storyline also sees him interact with the High Evolutionary (the chief antagonist of Guardians Vol 3). In fact, it is while working for him on Counter-Earth that he is first christened as Adam Warlock.

Who is Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3?

Will Poulter as Adam Warlock and Elizabeth Debicki as Ayesha in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3. Marvel Studios

The character's origins in the film are slightly different from in the comics. Here, he is created by the Sovereign leader Ayesha as a powerful being intended to destroy the Guardians.

As Will Poulter has himself pointed out, the version of the character we see in the film is essentially an infant – still working out who he is and what role he truly wants to fulfill, and as such he can come across as rather clumsy and ill-informed.

That said, at the start of the film, he appears to be a major threat to the Guardians and is responsible for severely wounding Rocket and causing general havoc when he arrives on Knowhere.

He continues on this villainous path for much of the film's runtime, but it all changes after he is rescued by Groot during the final battle – with the long-term Guardian explaining that everyone deserves a second chance.

More like this

And Adam certainly makes the most of his second chance, rescuing Star-Lord when he is briefly stranded in a space vacuum and looks certain to die.

By the end of the film, Adam has been named as part of the new-look Guardians of the Galaxy team to be led by Rocket, so it's safe to say that he'll be firmly one of the good guys if and when he appears in future MCU projects.

Who does Elizabeth Debicki play in Guardians of the Galaxy?

As mentioned above, Adam's creator in the film is Ayesha, the golden High Priestess of the Sovereign people who is played by The Crown star Elizabeth Debicki.

This character previously appeared in the second film in James Gunn's trilogy, when she initially hired the Guardians to protect the valuable Anulax Batteries – before turning against them when Rocket tries to steal the batteries for himself.

From that point onwards she regarded the Guardians as her enemies to be destroyed, and this is ultimately what led to her creating Adam Warlock, who she hopes will finally let her get revenge on Star-Lord and co.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3 is now showing in UK cinemas, while other instalments in the franchise are available to stream on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus now for £7.99 per month or £79.90 for a full year.

Check out our list of the best movies on Disney Plus and best shows on Disney Plus, or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.