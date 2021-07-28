Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page signs up to play The Saint amid James Bond rumours

Bridgerton star Regé-Jean Page will play Simon Templar, also known as The Saint, in a brand new reboot of the franchise from Paramount Pictures.

Advertisement

The news from The Hollywood Reporter comes after speculation that Page could be in the running to be the next James Bond, after Daniel Craig’s departure from the 007 franchise after this year’s No Time To Die.

The casting calls to mind Roger Moore’s career-making path from ITV’s The Saint television series to the big screen Bond franchise starting with 1973’s Live and Let Die, prompting some to believe Page could juggle both roles.

However, others have pointed out that certain similarities between the two franchises, in addition to the risk of conflicting shooting schedules, could result in Page being passed over as Craig’s successor.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Paramount’s The Saint reboot is yet to confirm a director, but playwright Kwame Kwei-Armah has been tapped to pen the script, who recently collaborated with Idris Elba on a stage musical named Tree.

Previously, Rocketman helmer Dexter Fletcher had been attached to the project, but it is currently unclear whether the filmmaker has parted ways with the production.

Page has been the breakout star of Netflix’s smash-hit period drama Bridgerton, but has decided to shift his attention to film roles rather than return for the upcoming second season.

In addition to The Saint, which began life as a series of novels and short stories from author Leslie Charteris, Page is also attached to a fresh adaptation of classic fantasy franchise Dungeons & Dragons.

As if that weren’t enough, Page will appear alongside Chris Evans and Ryan Gosling in upcoming Netflix action thriller The Gray Man, which is directed by Avengers: Endgame’s Anthony and Joe Russo.

If the Bridgerton star becomes too busy to be the next James Bond, that would leave the frontrunner position vacant for another A-list talent, with Tom Hardy, Sam Heughan and Daniel Kaluuya being alternative suggestions from fans.

Advertisement

Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.