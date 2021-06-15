Sam Heughan wants to ‘throw hat in the ring’ for Bond: “I feel capable enough to do it”

Sam Heughan has again spoken out on the prospect of taking over as the next James Bond, saying that he feels “capable enough” to play the iconic role after Daniel Craig.

Advertisement

The actor has been widely touted by the fans and the press as a contender for the highly coveted gig, making headlines after he won a recent RadioTimes.com poll by a landslide.

Speaking on Alex Zane’s podcast Just The Facts, Heughan was quizzed on how he feels about the internet speculation and whether he still wants to suit up for MI6.

“It’s a long list, right? It’s one of those things, you don’t want to talk about it because there isn’t anything to talk about,” he said. “It’s all media and it’s all just… there’s no weight to it at all, there’s no truth to it. But having said that, you can’t help but then think ‘God, it would be amazing’.

Your daily dose of TV & Entertainment news Sign up to be the first to know about breaking stories and new series! Thanks, you are now signed up to our daily TV and entertainment newsletters! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! Immediate Media Company Limited (publishers of radiotimes.com) would love to send you our daily TV and entertainment newsletters. We may also send occasional updates from our editorial team. You can unsubscribe at any time. For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Heughan has previously revealed that he auditioned for Bond prior to Craig landing the part, when producers Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson considered hundreds of actors to be Pierce Brosnan’s replacement.

In conversation with Zane, the Bloodshot star admits that he may not have been ready for such a big opportunity so early in his career, but “definitely” feels prepared for the prestigious job after several years as a leading man.

Heughan added: “I have been up for Bond, I went up when they did Bond 21 [2006’s Casino Royale]. It was an amazing experience and I was completely out of my depth. But I think now I feel the right age for it, I feel capable enough to do it, I’d love the opportunity to throw my hat in the ring. Definitely.”

Earlier this year, Heughan starred in an adaptation of Andy McNab’s SAS: Red Notice and spoke positively about roles that have source material to help guide the performance.

Advertisement

SAS: Red Notice is available now on Sky Cinema. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight or visit our Movies hub for the latest news and features.