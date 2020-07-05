The 40-year-old previously played a Bond-type character in the 2018 film comedy The Spy Who Dumped Me and has admitted that playing 007 would be "a dream role".

Heughan actually auditioned to play Bond in 2006's Casino Royale, but lost out to Daniel Craig – could it be second time lucky for the Scot?

It wouldn't be the first time that an actor has landed the part after a previous close-call, with both Timothy Dalton and Pierce Brosnan being considered on occasions prior to their eventual casting as 007.

Heughan's closest competition in the RadioTimes.com poll was Tom Hardy, who pulled in a still impressive 14 per cent of the vote for the next James Bond.

In third place with 11 per cent was Henry Cavill, with Idris Elba – 10 per cent – and Tom Hiddleston – 5 per cent – rounding out readers’ top five.

The total list of 20 possible contenders was itself comprised from suggestions made by Radio Times readers on Twitter – of the two female contenders, Gillian Anderson beat out Keeley Hawes as the top female pick for Bond, with both outperforming a number of male options including Nicholas Hoult, John Boyega and Anderson's The Fall co-star Jamie Dornan.

The top 10 fan favourites for the next James Bond, as voted for by fans in our poll, are:

Sam Heughan (30 per cent) Tom Hardy (14 per cent) Henry Cavill (11 per cent) Idris Elba (10 per cent) Tom Hiddleston (five per cent) Richard Madden (four per cent) Michael Fassbender (three per cent) Aidan Turner (three per cent) Cillian Murphy (three per cent) James Norton (three per cent)

Daniel Craig's final outing as James Bond, No Time to Die is currently set for release in UK cinemas on 12th November. The film – directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga – was originally scheduled to come out in April of this year, but was postponed worldwide due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The film’s official synopsis reads: “Recruited to rescue a kidnapped scientist, globe-trotting spy James Bond finds himself hot on the trail of a mysterious villain, who’s armed with a dangerous new technology.”

No Time to Die will be released to UK cinemas on 12th November 2020.