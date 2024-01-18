Poor Things soundtrack: What music features in Yorgos Lanthimos film?
The award-winning film features a score by English musician Jerskin Fendrix.
Poor Things – the latest film from Yorgos Lanthimos – has emerged as a major contender during this year's awards season, recently picking up 11 BAFTA nominations after already winning a pair of Golden Globes.
An adaptation of Alasdair Gray's 1992 novel of the same name, the film has been praised for everything from its incredible production design to Emma Stone's tremendous central performance as Bella Baxter, and one other aspect of the movie that has come in for acclaim is its soundtrack.
Jerskin Fendrix provides an original score for the film, with the English musician chosen by Lanthimos after the Greek director heard his debut album and thought his style was the perfect fit, telling IndieWire: "There was something in it that just felt so right."
Two of the score's tracks – Bella and Lisbon – were released as singles before the film's release, and the full soundtrack is now available to own. Read on for the full list of tracks that feature in the Poor Things soundtrack.
Poor Things soundtrack
You can find the full list of song titles in the Poor Things soundtrack below. All tracks written by Jerskin Fendrix.
- Bella
- Wee
- Bella and Max
- Mother of God
- Victoria
- Reanimation
- Bella and Duncan
- I Just Hope She's Alright
- Lisbon
- O Quarto (Soundtrack Version) (Carminho)
- Portuguese Dance I
- Portuguese Dance II
- Goodbye Later Dove
- Duncan and Martha
- Alexandria
- Paris
- Bella/Les Yeux Bleus/Estore's Song
- London
- Alfie
- Alfie and Victoria
- Bella, Max and God
- Poor Things Finale and End Credits
