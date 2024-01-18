Jerskin Fendrix provides an original score for the film, with the English musician chosen by Lanthimos after the Greek director heard his debut album and thought his style was the perfect fit, telling IndieWire: "There was something in it that just felt so right."

Two of the score's tracks – Bella and Lisbon – were released as singles before the film's release, and the full soundtrack is now available to own. Read on for the full list of tracks that feature in the Poor Things soundtrack.

Poor Things soundtrack

Mark Ruffalo in Poor Things.

You can find the full list of song titles in the Poor Things soundtrack below. All tracks written by Jerskin Fendrix.

Bella

Wee

Bella and Max

Mother of God

Victoria

Reanimation

Bella and Duncan

I Just Hope She's Alright

Lisbon

O Quarto (Soundtrack Version) (Carminho)

Portuguese Dance I

Portuguese Dance II

Goodbye Later Dove

Duncan and Martha

Alexandria

Paris

Bella/Les Yeux Bleus/Estore's Song

London

Alfie

Alfie and Victoria

Bella, Max and God

Poor Things Finale and End Credits

