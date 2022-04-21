Netflix's Persuasion adaptation gets release date and new pics

The film, which stars Johnson as Anne Elliot, Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Wentworth and Henry Golding as Mr Elliot, alongside Nikki Amuka-Bird, Mia McKenna-Bruce and Richard E Grant, is an adaptation of the classic Jane Austen novel, and will be directed by Carrie Cracknell.

Netflix has announced that its adaptation of Persuasion , starring Dakota Johnson, is set to release on 15th July 2022 – and we now have a new look at the star-studded film.

The official synopsis for the film states: "Living with her snobby family on the brink of bankruptcy, Anne Elliot is an unconforming woman with modern sensibilities.

"When Frederick Wentworth - the dashing one she let get away - crashes back into her life, Anne must choose between putting the past behind her or listening to her heart when it comes to second chances."

Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot, Cosmo Jarvis as Captain Frederick Wentworth in Persuasion. Nick Wall/Netflix

In the pictures, Johnson can be seen in her role as Anne perching by a window, while Henry Golding's Mr Elliot is seen in a field talking with Cosmo Jarvis' Captain Wentworth.

Netflix previously announced that its version of Persuasion would be a "modern, witty approach" to the beloved story, "remaining true" to the classic novel, which was the last Austen completed before she died.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

The novel was previously adapted for ITV in 2007, with that version starring Sally Hawkins and Rupert Penry-Jones.

Henry Golding as Mr. Elliot in Persuasion. Nick Wall/Netflix

Johnson, who is best known for her role in the Fifty Shades series, recently appeared in Netflix's The Lost Daughter alongside Olivia Colman, and has also been cast as Madame Web in the upcoming Sony-Marvel film of the same name.

Persuasion will be available to stream on Netflix from 15th July 2022. Looking for something else to watch? Check out our guide to the best series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times is on sale now – subscribe now to get each issue delivered to your door. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.