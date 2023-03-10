Luther: The Fallen Sun soundtrack – Every song featured in Netflix film
The film features a new version of the original Luther theme song.
Idris Elba's maverick detective John Luther is back in new Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun, which follows up on the events of the original series which saw him end up behind bars.
The film also stars Andy Serkis as the villainous David Robey and Cynthia Erivo as DCI Odette Raine, who finds herself trying to track Luther down after he escapes from prison.
As well as from the joyous return of Luther himself and the thrilling twists and turns throughout the film, fans may also find themselves noticing the film's soundtrack, in particular a new version of a very recognisable tune.
Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Luther: The Fallen Sun.
Luther: The Fallen Sun soundtrack: Every song featured in the Netflix film
The soundtrack to Luther: The Fallen Sun is almost entirely made up by the score for the film, which has been composed by Lorne Balfe.
Balfe has previously provided scores for series such as His Dark Materials and Man Vs Bee, as well as for films including Black Adam, Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Tomorrow War. He is also working on scores for upcoming films such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Argyle.
Meanwhile, the soundtrack also features a newly recorded version of the Luther theme song Paradise Circus, which was originally recorded by Massive Attack and featured vocals by Hope Sandoval.
The new version features Ghostpoet and has been produced by POST, which is the name of duo Stew Jackson and Massive Attack's Grant Marshall.
You can listen to the full soundtrack here, and find a full track listing below.
- Paradise Circus (Fallen Sun version) - POST feat Ghostpoet.
- Luther's Theme - Lorne Balfe
- The Rising Sun - Lorne Balfe
- S.A.T. - Lorne Balfe
- Meet Me in 15 - Lorne Balfe
- Taken - Lorne Balfe
- Prison Kicking - Lorne Balfe
- Twisted Flames - Lorne Balfe
- On the Radio - Lorne Balfe
- The Phone Call - Lorne Balfe
- Watching Her - Lorne Balfe
- Let Them Come - Lorne Balfe
- Jailhouse Knock - Lorne Balfe
- Luther Over London - Lorne Balfe
- Transmitter Tracking - Lorne Balfe
- Red Lights - Lorne Balfe
- Eve For An Eye - Lorne Balfe
- Victim Farm - Lorne Balfe
- En Route - Lorne Balfe
- Piccadilly Circus - Lorne Balfe
- Tunnels - Lorne Balfe
- Robey's Past - Lorne Balfe
- Calling The Enemy - Lorne Balfe
- Crossing - Lorne Balfe
- Approaching The House - Lorne Balfe
- Go Inside - Lorne Balfe
- Are We Alive? - Lorne Balfe
- It's Him Or Her - Lorne Balfe
- Everybody's Wet - Lorne Balfe
- Closure - Lorne Balfe
- Telling Lies - Lorne Balfe
