The film also stars Andy Serkis as the villainous David Robey and Cynthia Erivo as DCI Odette Raine , who finds herself trying to track Luther down after he escapes from prison.

Idris Elba's maverick detective John Luther is back in new Netflix film Luther: The Fallen Sun , which follows up on the events of the original series which saw him end up behind bars.

As well as from the joyous return of Luther himself and the thrilling twists and turns throughout the film, fans may also find themselves noticing the film's soundtrack, in particular a new version of a very recognisable tune.

Read on for everything you need to know about the soundtrack to Luther: The Fallen Sun.

Luther: The Fallen Sun soundtrack: Every song featured in the Netflix film

Idris Elba as John Luther in Luther: The Fallen Sun on Netflix. Netflix

The soundtrack to Luther: The Fallen Sun is almost entirely made up by the score for the film, which has been composed by Lorne Balfe.

Balfe has previously provided scores for series such as His Dark Materials and Man Vs Bee, as well as for films including Black Adam, Mission: Impossible - Fallout and The Tomorrow War. He is also working on scores for upcoming films such as Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves and Argyle.

Meanwhile, the soundtrack also features a newly recorded version of the Luther theme song Paradise Circus, which was originally recorded by Massive Attack and featured vocals by Hope Sandoval.

The new version features Ghostpoet and has been produced by POST, which is the name of duo Stew Jackson and Massive Attack's Grant Marshall.

You can listen to the full soundtrack here, and find a full track listing below.

Paradise Circus (Fallen Sun version) - POST feat Ghostpoet.

Luther's Theme - Lorne Balfe

The Rising Sun - Lorne Balfe

S.A.T. - Lorne Balfe

Meet Me in 15 - Lorne Balfe

Taken - Lorne Balfe

Prison Kicking - Lorne Balfe

Twisted Flames - Lorne Balfe

On the Radio - Lorne Balfe

The Phone Call - Lorne Balfe

Watching Her - Lorne Balfe

Let Them Come - Lorne Balfe

Jailhouse Knock - Lorne Balfe

Luther Over London - Lorne Balfe

Transmitter Tracking - Lorne Balfe

Red Lights - Lorne Balfe

Eve For An Eye - Lorne Balfe

Victim Farm - Lorne Balfe

En Route - Lorne Balfe

Piccadilly Circus - Lorne Balfe

Tunnels - Lorne Balfe

Robey's Past - Lorne Balfe

Calling The Enemy - Lorne Balfe

Crossing - Lorne Balfe

Approaching The House - Lorne Balfe

Go Inside - Lorne Balfe

Are We Alive? - Lorne Balfe

It's Him Or Her - Lorne Balfe

Everybody's Wet - Lorne Balfe

Closure - Lorne Balfe

Telling Lies - Lorne Balfe

