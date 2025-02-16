Woodall was recently asked by Variety whether he would be interested in taking on the Bond role, to which he laughed and said: "Every British actor’s getting that!"

"That call hasn’t come yet," he added, before admitting: "Yeah, I’d do Bond."

"I’d love to do something like that. It doesn’t need to be saving the world, but I want to beat up some bad guys, you know?"

Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones and Leo Woodall as Roxster in Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy Universal

In Mad About the Boy, Woodall plays Bridget's young new love interest Roxster, who at one point finds himself soaked after launching himself into a pool to save a desperate dog, in a clear callback to Hugh Grant's Daniel Cleaver in the first film.

Read more:

The actor told RadioTimes.com of filming this moment: "Yes, it was fun doing it. It was even more fun watching it, I think, with all of the music and, you know... I guess some of the reactions were funny! But, yeah, it's definitely a scene that I'll put on my show reel!"

Of course, Woodall isn't wrong when he says a lot of British actors are currently being asked about playing Bond. In recent months, Josh O'Connor, Cosmo Jarvis and Luke Evans have all joined the list of rumoured candidates, which has also in the past included Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Regé-Jean Page.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Meanwhile, another actor has put themselves forward, not for the lead role, but to play a future nemesis of Bond - Ke Huy Quan.

The Loki star said while speaking with Empire magazine: "I would love to play a bad guy. Like a Bond villain. Or the kind of thing Hugh Grant does in Heretic. I want to go out of my comfort zone and just play this diabolical, really bad guy. That would be a lot of fun."

Bridget Jones: Mad About the Boy is in UK cinemas now.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.