Marvel boss Kevin Feige wants to get Ryan Gosling in the MCU

In a weekend full of big announcements for Marvel, Feige was asked by MTV News' Josh Horowitz at this year's San Diego Comic-Con about Gosling.

The MCU may already be bursting at the seams with Hollywood A-listers, but if Marvel Studios' president Kevin Feige has his way there may soon be another big name joining the ranks – Ryan Gosling.

This comes after Horowitz had tweeted that "Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumours yesterday which he said aren't true. BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER."

Asked about the star wanting to take on the role Feige said: "Ryan's amazing. I'd love to find a place for him in the MCU. He's dressed up as Ken on Venice Beach and gets more press than giant movies coming out that weekend. It's amazing."

In the interview, Feige also opened up about the future of Harry Styles in the MCU, saying we would learn more soon. He said: "The adventures of Eros and Pip is something that is very exciting for us."

At Comic-Con, Feige announced a number of new MCU projects including two new Avengers movies to both release in 2025. He also revealed that phase four of the MCU would come to a close later this year with the release of both She-Hulk: Attorney at Law and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

Get sci-fi news direct to your inbox The best sci-fi news and features this side of the Outer Rim. Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Meanwhile Gosling is currently starring in the Russo Brothers' film The Gray Man on Netflix, while he has also been filming Greta Gerwig's Barbie alongside new Doctor Ncuti Gatwa, who he called "the coolest".

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law premieres on Wednesday 17th August on Disney Plus. Sign up to Disney Plus for £79.99 a year and £7.99 a month.

While you’re waiting, check out our list of the best shows on Disney Plus or see what else is on with our TV Guide. Visit our Sci-fi hub for all the latest news.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.