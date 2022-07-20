Ryan Gosling praises "exciting" Doctor Who star Ncuti Gatwa

Speaking on the BBC One talk show, Gosling – who recently made headlines by wearing a Doctor Who T-shirt celebrating Gatwa's casting – said he was a "big fan of Ncuti’s", whom he stars alongside in their new movie Barbie .

Ryan Gosling says Ncuti Gatwa's Doctor Who casting is "the most exciting thing", praising his Barbie co-star during an interview on The One Show.

"I am such a big fan of Ncuti’s, he’s the coolest, and him playing Doctor Who is like the most exciting thing that’s happening right now. I’m here for it," Gosling said.

When asked if he had any teasers about his upcoming film Barbie – in which he plays Ken opposite Margot Robbie in the title role – Gosling joked that his other upcoming film The Gray Man would be a must-see for his Barbie character.

"I can tell you I think The Gray Man would be Ken’s favourite movie," he said.

Returning Doctor Who showrunner Russell T Davies previously appeared to be blown away by Gosling's Doctor Who apparel, posting on Instagram: "This is, genuinely, Ryan Gosling wearing a t-shirt of Ncuti Gatwa as Doctor Who," before joking: "We’re suing him, of course. Illegal merch #rulesarerules."

The artist Matthew Purchase is now selling the T-shirt, along with other items such as phone cases and coasters which feature the design, which fans can buy online here.

Gosling and Gatwa's upcoming film Barbie is set to release on 21st July 2023 and also stars Robbie, Simu Liu and Will Ferrell amongst others.

Get Doctor Who newsletters direct to your inbox from our award-winning editorial team Sign up for the latest Who news, reviews, interviews and features Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Doctor Who is available to stream on BBC iPlayer with episodes of the classic series also available on BritBox – you can sign up for a 7-day free trial.

Check out more of our Sci-Fi coverage or visit our TV Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.