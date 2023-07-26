And it looks like the sequel will be treading similar territory, with the synopsis posted by Sherwood reading: "An elite team of MI6 agents go undercover to unravel a smuggling network funding violent terror.

"Six days. Three agents. One chance to find James Bond."

Unfortunately for fans, there's still a while to wait before they can get their hands on the book – with hardback copies landing on shelves on 25th April 2024, priced at £16.99.

Sherwood previously teased a little about what fans can expect from the second novel during an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com earlier this year.

"I guess I can say that people will get to revisit characters who hopefully they've grown to love from Double or Nothing," she said. "There'll also be some returning fan favourites and some new characters.

"But, tonally and structurally, it's quite different from Double or Nothing. The stories all flow together, although you can read them as standalone, but I was really interested in how Fleming in each of his books innovates in some way, he never does the same thing twice.

"So I've tried to be structurally and tonally a bit different. Tonally, I think it's darker. and structurally, I've tried something kind of new and hopefully exciting for the reader."

Read more:

She also revealed that she planned the novels as a trilogy from the very beginning and had already mapped out where things will end up after the final instalment.

"The first thing I wrote was actually the last scene of book three, so I kind of have a roadmap and I know where I'm heading," she said.

"But I think the more you write a book, the more it tells you what it wants to be. So I had the outline from the beginning, but then the ideas have evolved as I've been writing the series and my hope for it is that the stories flow together as a trilogy."

More like this

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Pre-order A Spy Like Me at Waterstones or visit our Film hub for the latest news and features. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.