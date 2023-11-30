Doctor Who’s Jenna Coleman and The Invisible Man’s Oliver Jackson-Cohen in Jackdaw trailer

The new film will reunite Jenna Coleman ( Doctor Who ) and Oliver Jackson-Cohen (The Haunting of Hill House) once again, after the pair recently led Prime Video thriller Wilderness .

Action film fans, new British movie Jackdaw is landing on the big screen next January – and we finally have a trailer for it.

Well, in this film, it looks as though their paths collide in the most unlikely of ways, as Jackson-Cohen’s Jack is on a mission for answers when his brother is kidnapped in a deal gone wrong.

Jackdaw has been described as “an unrelenting action thriller” and, from the looks of the new trailer, it’s just that.

The movie unfolds against the backdrop of north east England and we follow Jack, who is a previous motocross champion and army veteran.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

But when Jack returns home, he takes on job that has the potential to change the course of his life.

It’s set to be a straightforward package pick-up, arranged by an old school friend, Silas, so what could go wrong? Well, things soon turns awry as Jack realises he’s not only been double-crossed, but that his brother has been kidnapped.

The trailer gives us our first look at the action as we see Jack dive down into the depths of the sea for the package, but he then realises his brother is missing.

“What’s this tangled web you’re in, Jack?” Coleman’s character asks him in a nightclub.

It certainly seems like a roller coaster that Jack finds himself on – and Jackdaw is set to take viewers on a similar journey, with the trailer boasting high-speed car (and horse) chases, speedboats, romance and more.

Watch the Jackdaw trailer for yourself below.

As per the synopsis: “As he fights for survival and searches for answers, Jack encounters friends and adversaries old and new across a violent night-time odyssey through England’s northern rust belt.”

The new release comes from Jamie Childs (The Sandman), who is making his feature film debut.

Read more:

As well as a cast that’s led by Jackson-Cohen and stars Coleman, the rest of the Jackdaw line-up includes Thomas Turgoose (This Is England) and Rory McCann (Game of Thrones).

And if the pulsating music of the trailer has you thinking about what else could be coming in the movie, you’re in luck – as Jackdaw boasts a soundtrack which will include plenty of classic dance music tracks.

We’re talking The Prodigy, The KLF, Aphex Twin and Robin S, as well as an exclusive brand new song from Sam Fender.

Jackdaw will come to cinemas on 26th January 2024.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what’s on.

Advertisement MPU article

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.