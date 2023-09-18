Depending on where you live, though, your own wish of revisiting this classic may or may not be granted - but we'll offer everyone a way to at least watch it somehow, be it via streaming or on DVD.

Is 16 Wishes on Disney Plus?

Sadly not - despite being a Disney Channel co-production, the film is absent from the streaming service.

However, it may well appear on Disney Plus in the future - where it will join the best movies and series, including the new Star Wars show, The Mandalorian spin-off Ashoka.

There are plenty of other classic teen comedies available to whet your appetite, including Camp Rock and the original High School Musical films, as well as TV shows such as That's So Raven and Boy Meets World.

You can sign up to Disney Plus for £79.90 a year or £7.99 monthly.

How to watch 16 Wishes in the UK

16 Wishes is unfortunately not available to stream online or purchase digitally in the UK - which could be a good sign that Disney will soon add it to the catalogue. Watch this space.

However, it is still possible to watch 16 Wishes the old-fashioned way on DVD.

How to watch 16 Wishes in the US

Those on the other side of the Atlantic fare far better, as you can watch 16 Wishes in the US for free on Tubi.

There are ads on Tubi, but it's a small price to pay to watch an otherwise difficult-to-source movie.

