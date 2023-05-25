All sorts of names including Sam Heughan and Aaron Taylor-Johnson have been mooted as options but despite all the speculation there has been no indication as to when the next actor will be revealed.

More than 18 months have passed since Daniel Craig bowed out of the Bond franchise in No Time to Die , but 007 fans are still waiting for news about who might be replacing him as the iconic spy.

But according to Double or Nothing author Kim Sherwood – the first woman to write an official James Bond novel – she has full faith that whoever ends up getting cast will be the right man for the job.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"I mean, I'm glad that it's Barbara Broccoli who has to decide and not me," she recently told RadioTimes.com during an exclusive interview, before revealing she's still too focused on the end of Craig's tenure to think too hard about what comes next.

"It's really interesting, I know that a lot of Bond fans are really hungry to know what's next, but or me, I'm still mourning Daniel Craig's character," she said.

"At the moment, I find it hard to imagine where it can go next because I'm still, I suppose, within the end of that story that they told so beautifully. And I guess that's why we have these breaks, isn't it? Because over time that begins to recede and then a new story opens up."

Read more:

She added that it was rather difficult to predict what will come next because of the way the character has evolved over the years – while still retaining the essence of Ian Fleming's original creation.

"When you look at Sean Connery's Bond, say compared to Roger Moore's Bond or [Timothy] Dalton's Bond, we have these big differences not only in how the actors portrayed them but in how the movies moved with their times.

"So if you look at Dalton's Bond, for example, that's made during the AIDS crisis. So there's far less casual sex in those films, a really different attitude to sex. So things like that influence the films, and I think we don't know what Bond will become until we start to change."

She concluded: "The future will determine what Bond is because Bond is always what we need it to be. We don't yet know what that is but it'll be interesting to see how things unfold socially in the next few years and how that influences that."

More like this

No Time to Die is available to stream on Prime Video, with other Bond films also available to purchase – try Amazon Prime Video for free for 30 days.

Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features. If you're looking for something to watch, check out our TV Guide or Streaming Guide.

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.