The film, which comes from director Park Chan-wook and was released in the UK in October 2022, was widely tipped for nominations in the Cinematography, International Feature Film and perhaps even Best Picture categories, but didn't manage to scoop a single nod.

Film fans are still dissecting this year's Oscar nominations in full, determining the snubs, surprises and shocks from the 2023 list. But one thing is clear: people are not happy about Decision to Leave being snubbed.

It tells the story of a detective who, while investigating a man's death in the mountains, starts to suspect the dead man's wife - and also begins to fall for her.

After the Oscar nominations were announced today (January 24th 2023), fans flocked to Twitter to voice their disapproval, with one saying: "How the heck did #DecisionToLeave not get a Best International Film nom at the #OscarNominations2023? One of the best films I've seen in recent years."

Meanwhile another said: "#DecisionToLeave is worthy of being in the best film category, that it did not even get a nomination amongst the foreign films is truly baffling." A number of other fans also made a pun of the title, saying things like: "The decision to leave this film out was a mistake."

Another added: "For #DecisionToLeave to have been snubbed even for INTERNATIONAL FEATURE absolutely boggles the mind & suggests that members of the Academy didn’t even take the time to watch it. Technically stunning, mesmerising performances, and absolutely haunting. What a joke #Oscars2023."

Park's film may have been shut out of the Oscars race, but that doesn't necessarily mean it will leave the awards season empty-handed. For one thing, at the BAFTAs the film accrued nominations in both the Best Director and Best Film Not in the English Language categories.

Decision to Leave being left out of contention wasn't the only big surprise in this year's Oscar nominations. Danielle Deadwyler was surprisingly left out of the Best Actress race for her performance in Till, while Andrea Riseborough picked up a surprise nod for her role in To Leslie, despite her performance only entering the conversation in the past few weeks.

Although a nomination for Angela Bassett had become expected of late, it is still also something of a surprise to see her land in the Best Supporting Actress category for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, as she becomes the first actor to be nominated for their performance in a Marvel film.

Decision to Leave is available to watch now on Mubi. The Academy Awards will take place on Sunday 12th March.

