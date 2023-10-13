The film - which Skinner describes as a "tripped out neo-noir" murder mystery - took 10 years to create, and is a musical about a down-on-his-luck DJ, played by the rapper himself.

But when will fans be able to watch The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light, and who else stars in the film? Read on to find out.

Mike Skinner.

While The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light first debuted in Everyman cinemas in Liverpool, Bristol, Birmingham and London at the end of September, the screenings - which were followed by a live Q&A with Skinner - ended on 6th October.

However, with the release of The Streets's new album of the same name released today (Friday 13th October), and a UK and Ireland tour from 22nd October, we’re hopeful that we’ll be able to feast our eyes on it again very soon.

The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light cast

With Mike Skinner at the helm in the leading role as a DJ who is also called Mike, the cast also includes actress Bella May - who plays Ava, his rich girlfriend - and Lateef "Teef" Ojetola as Mike’s sidekick Free.

Much of the rest of the cast is made up of Skinner’s personal friends.

What is The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light about?

Despite playing a DJ in the film, Skinner says that the movie "isn’t autobiographical at all" - although there is real footage of him performing at venues such as London’s Visions and Hoxton Hall, as well as Manchester's Warehouse Project and Club Liv.

"It's a musical but the songs are the voiceover," Skinner told Sky News at the premiere for the film.

But he added not to expect "jazz hands or dancing around on lampposts - that's the next film".

"It's a very simple story that started out almost like a film noir type thing, but then got carried away," he said.

In what he calls a "very silly story", the tale follows Mike, who gets drawn into various non-DJ activities: financing and messing up a drug deal, romancing a rich woman, solving a sort-of murder.

The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light trailer

Sadly, there isn't a trailer for The Darker the Shadow, the Brighter the Light - but be sure to check back here, as we'll update this section as soon as we have one.

