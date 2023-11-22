"No. Sadly no truth to those rumours. But very thrilled that the strike is over and we can get back to work," he said.

Despite this, the Oppenheimer director has previously said he is a big fan of the James Bond film series, admitting that it would be an "amazing privilege" to direct one.

"The influence of those movies in my filmography is embarrassingly apparent, so there's no attempt to shy away from that. I love the films and it would be an amazing privilege to do one," he said on the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

However, the filmmaker noted that he would have to be in the "right moment" of his creative life to take on a film such as James Bond.

He continued: "When you take on a character like that or work like that, you're working within a particular set of constraints, and so you have to have the right attitude towards that - it has to be the right moment in your creative life where you can express what you want to express."

It has been more than two years since Daniel Craig's last James Bond film arrived in cinemas, and there is still no word on who will be the next iconic spy - and it seems as though fans will be waiting a while until there is.

In a recent interview with The Guardian ahead of the release of 007: Road to a Million, franchise chief Barbara Broccoli explained that she and the other producers "haven't even begun" the process of modernising Bond for the next film.

Broccoli noted that there is "a big road ahead" as they want to ensure that the character is "reinvented for the next chapter".

While a number of well-known actors have been linked to the role, including the likes of Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Regé-Jean Page, nothing has been confirmed.

