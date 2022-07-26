And in The Gray Man – the new Netflix action flick from Joe and Anthony Russo – the actor is starring as a suited secret service agent, albeit a villainous CIA boss rather than a heroic British spy.

Ever since his breakout role in Bridgerton , Regé-Jean Page has emerged as one of the red hot favourites to take over from Daniel Craig as the new 007.

But in an exclusive interview with RadioTimes.com, the Russos appeared to suggest they could easily see Page make the jump to Bond films should he end up being Craig's successor.

Asked what they thought of the rumours, Joe responded: "He's fantastic. I mean, he has more charisma in his pinky than most people do in their entire body. So you know, we'd watch him do anything – I mean we'd watch him read the phonebook!"

"Yeah," agreed Anthony. "[He's a] very savvy performer and [has] so much charm."

Page's character in The Gray Man is named Denny Carmichael – and he has something of a difficult relationship with many of those around him, including his co-worker Suzanne Brewer, played by The Matrix Resurrections star Jessica Henwick.

Regé-Jean Page and Ana de Armas in The Gray Man Netflix

"She's constantly undermined by him," Henwick said of the character. "I think it's a very realistic version of the relationship – she's working in a male-dominated field, she's very young to be in her position.

"But Regé and I immediately got on," she added. "And when we talked about it, we said, 'OK, these guys should feel like siblings or lovers'.

"We could never quite figure out which one it was. They hate each other, but it's like they loved hating each other. They can't separate, they've been stuck together since school and they're still working together. It's tragic!"

