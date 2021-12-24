‘Tis the season for celebrations, and a Christmas movie is a guaranteed way to bring a tide of festive cheer.

From a brilliant Christmas TV line-up on terrestrial channels and some great picks on Disney Plus to festive films on Amazon Prime Video, there’s plenty to look forward to this Christmas.

In addition, there’s no shortage of brilliant festive films available to watch on Netflix that are also worth your time this festive season.

You'll be pleased to hear that RadioTimes.com has picked out the very best holiday-themed films to watch on the platform that are bound to get you into the Christmas spirit.

There are numerous Netflix Original Films to enjoy, including the A Christmas Prince trilogy, the Princess Switch trilogy with its multiple Vanessa Hudgens, and Holidate.

Meanwhile, in terms of other films on the streaming giant, we have The Holiday, which stars Cameron Diaz, Kate Winslet, Jude Law and Jack Black, and the Richard Curtis' all-star rom-com Love Actually.

So, without further ado, here are the best Christmas movies to watch and stream on Netflix UK in 2021 to spread a little bit of festive cheer.

Best Christmas Movies on Netflix UK in 2021