A trailer recently landed, giving fans a first glimpse at Hardin as an author living in London and struggling with writer’s block.

The footage also gave fans a glimpse at Hardin deciding to travel to Lisbon to reconnect with his former flame Natalie Kingsley (Sex Education’s Mimi Keene), who it's fair to say doesn't exactly look thrilled to see him, as well as a fight between Hardin and Sebastian (Benjamin Mascolo), and even a wedding altar.

The movie was released in cinemas in the US back in September, but how can viewers in the UK watch it? Read on for everything you need to know.



How to watch After Everything in the UK

After Everything became available to watch on Amazon Prime Video in the UK on Tuesday 3rd October.

Previous sequels like After We Fell and After Ever Happy are also available to watch on the platform.

The movie was announced on the After Everything Twitter account back in 2022, with Hero Fiennes Tiffin revealing to fans: "I am so excited to finally share some massive news with you all. We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie. I can't tell you too much about it just yet, but I can tell you that it will be called After Everything and I cannot wait for you all to see it."

Will After Everything be coming to Netflix?

Previous movies in the After series have landed on Netflix in the US following their theatrical release, and fans can expect After Everything to arrive on the streaming platform at some point in 2024.

However, the film is unlikely to make it to Netflix in the UK as the film is a Prime Video exclusive in the region.

Who stars in After Everything?

Mimi Keene as Ruby and Asa Butterfield as Otis in Sex Education season 4. Samuel Taylor/Netflix

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford both reprise their lead roles in the film – returning as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young respectively.

Meanwhile, Mimi Keene portrays Hardin's old flame Natalie Kingsley, and Benjamin Mascolo plays Sebastian.

