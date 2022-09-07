The film will follow the latest developments in the stormy romance between Hardin and Tessa as the pair look to navigate their turbulent relationship, once again based on a book of the same name by Anna Todd.

Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford are soon returning to our screens for the fourth installment of the After franchise, with After Ever Happy arriving on Amazon Prime Video later in September.

But will this be the final chapter of their tale? Read on for everything you need to know.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Will there be an After 5 movie?

Yes! Although at one stage it looked like After Ever Happy might be the final movie in the franchise, it was confirmed in August 2022 that a fifth film is also on the way.

The latest film will be titled After Everything and filming has already wrapped on the project, as Hero Finnes Tiffin recently confirmed on Instagram.

"We have just wrapped filming on the fifth After movie," the star wrote. "I can't tell you too much about it just yet, but I can tell you that it will be called After Everything, and I cannot wait for you all to see it."

And this isn't the only upcoming film in the franchise – it was previously announced that not one but two-spin offs have been commissioned, each focusing on different characters from the movies.

One of the new films will be a prequel loosely adapted from Anna Todd's novel Before, which focuses on Hardin's life before he met Tessa.

And the other will be a sequel focusing on Tessa and Hardin's children Emery and Auden, as well as their cousin Addy, who are introduced in the epilogue of the After Ever Happy novel.

After 5 potential release date

Tessa and Hardin in After Ever Happy. Amazon

No official release date has been revealed so far, but September 2023 seems like a good bet based on the release dates of the previous films in the franchise.

Since the first film was released back in 2019, we've seen one new entry in the franchise every September – so we'd expect the latest instalment to follow the same pattern.

That previous release pattern, coupled with the fact that production has already wrapped, certainly makes it seem extremely unlikely that fans will have to wait any longer than a year – but we'll keep this page updated should we catch wind of any news.

After 5 cast

Unsurprisingly, Hero Fiennes Tiffin and Josephine Langford will both be reprising their lead roles in the new film – returning as Hardin Scott and Tessa Young respectively.

There have been no confirmations regarding any further returns at this stage, but Chance Perdomo, Louise Lombard and Stephen Moyer are among those who seem likely to be back for the next instalment.

That said, we can't be sure – this franchise has recast some key parts before, so we can't rule out the same thing happening again this time around.

After 5 plot

Interestingly, it looks like this new film will be the first time an entry in the franchise is not based on a novel by Anna Todd – given that the fifth book in her series has not yet been published.

That said, the previous film ended on a different note to Todd's fourth novel anyway, and so the fifth film will likely pick up from the cliffhanger at the end of After Ever Happy.

When we hear any more official plot details, we'll update this page accordingly.

After 5 will be released on Amazon Prime Video in the UK – sign up for a Prime Video free trial. You can also buy Anna Todd's After Ever Happy and Before novels now.

Visit our Film hub for more news, interviews and features, read our guides to the best shows on Prime Video and the best movies on Prime Video, or find something to watch now with our TV Guide.

Advertisement

The latest issue of Radio Times magazine is on sale now – subscribe now and get the next 12 issues for only £1. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times podcast with Jane Garvey.