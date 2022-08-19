As with the other two films in the franchise, The Next 365 Days takes its name from a novel by Polish author Blanka Lipińska , although the plot is changed a fair amount for the screen adaptation.

The third entry in the 365 Days series has just arrived on Netflix – only a matter of months after the second film was released– and it looks likely to be another big hit for the streamer.

Given it's arrived so soon after the previous film, fans might be wondering if there are more movies in the pipeline or if Laura and Massimo's turbulent love story is now at an end – read on for everything you need to know.

Will there be a 365 Days part 4?

Could 365 Days return for a fourth film? Netflix

At the moment, nothing has been confirmed by Netflix – although it's worth noting that there are only three novels in Blanka Lipińska's series, so any further instalments would be going into new territory.

The ending of The Next 365 Days was a little ambiguous, in that Laura didn't overtly answer Massimo when he asked: "Are you back, baby girl?" – although it was heavily implied that she had indeed made a decision to stay with her husband.

That said, the fact that her choice is not made absolutely clear means there is scope for a sequel should Netflix decide to go in that direction – and given the success of the series so far, it wouldn't be a total surprise to see it take up that option.

And the fact that there aren't any further books to adapt likely won't pose too much of an obstacle, especially when we consider that the new film deviated wildly from the source material anyway.

365 Days part 4 release date speculation

Should Netflix decide to go ahead with a fourth film – and we'll keep you updated if anything becomes official – there will likely be a little wait before fans can expect to be reunited with Massimo and Laura.

The gap between the second and third entries was very short – less than half a year, in fact – but that was made possible by the fact that the two sequels were both filmed back to back.

Given this hasn't been the case this time around, we'd probably be waiting a year or two, but we'll let you know if we hear anything more official.

365 Days part 4 potential cast

Any sequel would be pretty much guaranteed to see Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone back in the roles of Laura and Massimo respectively, while Simone Susinna would also likely be in line for a return as Nacho.

Meanwhile the other actors who have appeared in every film so far, including Magdalena Lamparska as Olga, Otar Saralidze as Domenico, and Grażyna Szapołowska and Tomasz Stockinger as Laura's parents Klara and Tomasz would also be good bets for another appearance.

And who knows, maybe we'll see some new faces as well! We'll keep this page updated as and when any cast announcements are made.

365 Days part 4 potential plot

It's unclear what any further movie could focus on, but we'd expect that Massimo and Nacho would continue to tussle for Laura's affections – even if she seemed to have made her mind up at the end of the third film.

And there's a chance a future film could place more focus on the Mafia dealings of the two men once again after the third film was relatively free of this aspect of the plot.

There's also a good possibility that a fourth entry in the franchise might include the wedding between Olga and Domenico – who were engaged in the second film – and one thing that can be virtually guaranteed is that there will be several more steamy sex scenes.

The Next 365 Days is available to stream on Netflix.

