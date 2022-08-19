The Next 365 Days soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix threequel
Check out the full tracklist – including a new song by star Michele Morrone.
This week has seen the addition of the third entry in the 365 Days franchise to Netflix's streaming library, with the new film titled The Next 365 Days.
Taking its inspiration from another novel in Polish author Blanka Lipińska's erotic trilogy, the film is packed with just as many steamy sex scenes as its two predecessors as Laura is forced to choose between Massimo and Nacho,
And another thing it has in common with the two previous films in the series is that the soundtrack features all sorts of pop tunes – including a new track from star Michele Morrone.
If you liked the sound of a particular song and haven't been able to find it online yet, you can check out the full soundtrack below.
The Next 365 Days soundtrack
Someday performed by EMO
Prey performed by EMO
Mykonos performed by J J Abel feat Kuinvi & Daniel Rondon
Stop Stressing performed by J J Abel feat Mimaa
Ghost performed by Marissa
Stranger performed by Jhn McFly feat Marissa
Call My Name performed by EMO feat Yolo
Closer performed by Jhn McFly
Bye Bye performed by J J Abel feat Adame
Hey performed by Marissa
Dancing with the Devil performed by EMO
Lovesick performed by Jhn McFly feat Kuba
All Alone performed by EMO feat Marissa
Kill This Love performed by Józefina
Look At Us performed by Bryska
Wallows performed by Tommy Docherty
Choose performed by Ian Scott
Whole Life performed by Marissa feat Tommy Docherty
Addictions performed by EMO
Learn to Love Again performed by Tommy Docherty
On Me performed by EMO feat Marissa
All I Have performed by Oskar Cyms & EMO
Angels performed by Michele Morrone
Control performed by Natalia Krakowiak
Heartbeat performed by Ian Scott
