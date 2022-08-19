The Next 365 Days soundtrack: Every song in the Netflix threequel

Taking its inspiration from another novel in Polish author Blanka Lipińska's erotic trilogy , the film is packed with just as many steamy sex scenes as its two predecessors as Laura is forced to choose between Massimo and Nacho,

This week has seen the addition of the third entry in the 365 Days franchise to Netflix 's streaming library, with the new film titled The Next 365 Days .

And another thing it has in common with the two previous films in the series is that the soundtrack features all sorts of pop tunes – including a new track from star Michele Morrone.

If you liked the sound of a particular song and haven't been able to find it online yet, you can check out the full soundtrack below.

The Next 365 Days soundtrack

Someday performed by EMO

Prey performed by EMO

Mykonos performed by J J Abel feat Kuinvi & Daniel Rondon

Stop Stressing performed by J J Abel feat Mimaa

Ghost performed by Marissa

Stranger performed by Jhn McFly feat Marissa

Call My Name performed by EMO feat Yolo

Closer performed by Jhn McFly

Bye Bye performed by J J Abel feat Adame

Hey performed by Marissa

Dancing with the Devil performed by EMO

Lovesick performed by Jhn McFly feat Kuba

All Alone performed by EMO feat Marissa

Kill This Love performed by Józefina

Look At Us performed by Bryska

Wallows performed by Tommy Docherty

Choose performed by Ian Scott

Whole Life performed by Marissa feat Tommy Docherty

Addictions performed by EMO

Learn to Love Again performed by Tommy Docherty

On Me performed by EMO feat Marissa

All I Have performed by Oskar Cyms & EMO

Angels performed by Michele Morrone

Control performed by Natalia Krakowiak

Heartbeat performed by Ian Scott

