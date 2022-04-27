Titled 365 Days: This Day, the film is once again adapted from the erotic novels by Polish writer Blanka Lipińska , detailing the next chapter in the rather unhealthy relationship between mafioso Don Massimo Torricelli (Michele Morrone) and his former kidnap victim Laura Biel (Anna-Maria Sieklucka)

Two years after the first film became something of a viral hit – becoming the number one film in multiple countries around the world – the second entry in the 365 Days franchise has been added to Netflix .

Given the steamy nature of the original film you might be wondering about the age rating given to the follow-up – read on for everything you need to know.

365 Days: This Day age rating

Unsurprisingly given the subject matter of the filmm 365 Days: This Day has been handed the maximum 18 certificate by the BBFC, as was the case for the original film.

Very few details have been provided on the BBFC website thus far, beyond the fact that the reason for the chosen age rating is "sex".

In the US, the film has been given the similar TV-MA rating, which indicates it should be watched by mature adults only.

The reasons for the maximum rating are given as "sex, violence, sexual violence, nudity, substance use, and language."

365 Days: This Day is available to stream on Netflix – buy the 365 Days novel now or listen to the 365 Days audiobook on Audible via Amazon.

