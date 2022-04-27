The first film became the most popular on the platform in a number of territories following its debut back in 2020, while the second was greeted with much enthusiasm from fans after its recent release.

Despite receiving a bashing from critics, the Polish erotic film series 365 Days has proven hugely successful with Netflix viewers so far.

A third film – based on the final book in Blanka Lipińska's trilogy – has already been confirmed by the streamer, with Massimo and Laura's unusual relationship set to take even more twists and turns.

Read on for everything we know so far about 365 Days 3 so far, including release date speculation, plot information and returning cast members.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

365 Days 3 release date speculation

Although we know for certain that a third film in the series is definitely on the way, its precise release date on Netflix remains unclear at this stage.

The good news is that there might not be too long to wait – the second and third films were both announced at the same time and were filmed back to back, so it's possible we could even see the third entry before the end of 2022.

A release date of some time in early 2023 is probably still a little more likely at this stage, but we'll keep you updated if we hear any more concrete information.

365 Days 3 plot

As with the first two films in the trilogy, 365 Days 3 will be based on the novel by Blanka Lipinska, although it's possible one or two deviations could be made from the source material.

Following the dramatic shootout at the end of the second film, it seems likely that the third instalment will pick up with Laura and Massimo attempting to fix their relationship, which has hit more than a few road bumps so far.

We can also probably expect to see more of Nacho and his father – perhaps there will be an escalation of the war between the mafiosos?

The plot synopsis of Lipinska's third novel – which is titled The Next 365 Days – reads: "As the wife of Don Massimo Torricelli, one of the most dangerous Mafia bosses in Sicily, Laura’s life is a roller coaster.

"She is often at risk, the potential target of Massimo’s unscrupulous enemies who will stop at nothing to destroy the powerful man. And when Laura is seriously injured in an attack, pregnant and fighting to survive, Massimo faces the toughest decision of his life.

"What will his life be without Laura? Will he be able to raise their child alone? What will the fate of his family be, and whose 365 days may come to a close?"

365 Days 3 cast

Anna-Maria Sieklucka and Michele Morrone will be returning as leads Laura and Massimo respectively, while it also looks like we can expect to see more of Simone Susinna as Nacho.

Meanwhile, Magdalena Lamparska and Otar Saralidze will also be back as Olga and Domenico, who announced their own engagement in the second film.

Grażyna Szapołowska and Tomasz Stockinger could also return as Laura's parents Klara and Tomasz, but it seems unlikely we'll see a return for Natasza Urbańska, whose character Anna appeared to be very much killed off at the end of the second film.

And of course, there could be some new faces as well – we'll keep you updated with any casting news as and when it's announced.

Advertisement

365 Days 3 trailer

There's no trailer for the third film yet, but we'll post one here as soon as it becomes available – so keep checking back for any updates.