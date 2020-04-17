Is The Greatest Showman on Disney Plus? How to watch online

With many of us spending a lot of time at home, Disney Plus was launched at just the right moment. The platform is already hugely popular, having amassed some 50 million subscribers worldwide.

Disney Plus offers more than 500 movies and 350 shows, including new series such as Jon Favreau’s The Mandalorian and The World According to Jeff Goldblum.

But while you won’t be short on things to watch, there may be one film in particular you are hoping to find: The Greatest Showman.

Released in 2017, this award-winning musical stars Hugh Jackman (X-Men) and Zac Efron (Bad Neighbours) and tells the story of P.T. Barnum – a showman intent on creating the ‘Greatest Show on Earth’.

Will you find it on Disney Plus? Read on to find out.

Is The Greatest Showman on Disney Plus?

Unfortunately, The Greatest Showman is currently not available to watch on Disney Plus. While Disney owns 20th Century Fox, the studio which released the movie, they have not launched the film on their new platform as yet, and it is not known if they plan to in the future.

How to watch The Greatest Showman online?

While The Greatest Showman isn’t currently available for streaming on Netflix or other major on-demand platforms, it is available to rent or purchase from Amazon Prime Video, Microsoft Store, Google Play, iTunes and YouTube.

