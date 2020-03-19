In other words, new episodes of the Mandalorian will debut at 8am every Friday, along with other Disney+ originals like The World According to Jeff Goldblum and High School Musical: The Musical: The Series.

Still, there’s certainly some good news – unlike US viewers back in November, UK fans will be able to watch the first two episodes of The Mandalorian on the day of launch, swiftly followed by episode three on Friday 27th, setting up the usual Friday release schedule.

After that, we’re in for a 7-day wait between our weekly Baby Yoda fixes, but hey – after months of anticipation, we’re sure a few extra weeks won’t be too much of a problem. Right?...

And if you really can’t wait, you could always choose to delve into the mysterious history of Pedro Pascal’s bounty hunter and his people the Mandalorians – or check out everything else launching on Disney+ next week.

The Mandalorian episodes one and two debut on Disney+ on Tuesday 24th March, followed by weekly released on Fridays