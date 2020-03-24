“I say to you, fans of the UK, thank you so much,” Goldblum said. “I apologise for the wait.

“There must have been a reason cosmically and in the Disney cosmos why they made you wait. But like I say, some things are better for the anticipation.”

There are currently two episodes of Goldblum’s National Geographic-associated documentary available on Disney+ (with more scheduled to arrive every Friday) in a series that sees the Jurassic Park star investigating topics including denim, coffee, swimming pools, sneakers, tattoos and ice cream among others.

Other original series include live-action Star Wars adventure The Mandalorian, kid-friendly animation Forky Asks a Question and movie originals like the new Lady & The Tramp, all of which UK viewers have had to hold on to see for quite a long period.

“You’ve waited, I thank you for waiting if you’ve stuck with us and now you have some interest in unpacking for yourself this show that we’ve made,” Goldblum said.

“Thank you – and I hope you like it.”

The World According to Jeff Goldblum is streaming on Disney+ now, with new episodes released every Friday