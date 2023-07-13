How to get WWE Live tickets as Ticketmaster pre-sale goes live for new UK dates
WWE Live is coming back to the UK this October. Here's how to get tickets today as the pre-sales go live.
WWE Live is returning to the UK in October this year. The American professional wrestling organisation has been bringing shows to the UK and this autumn, fans in London, Glasgow and Nottingham get a chance to see WWE Superstars live.
With tickets on sale now, here's how you can grab tickets to the new UK dates, along with details on the UK venues and any pre-sales you need to navigate.
What are the UK dates and venues for WWE Live?
WWE Live has revealed three new UK dates for 2023 and will visit London, Nottingham and Glasgow in October.
Here is a full list of the new UK 2023 dates and venues for WWE Live:
- Sunday 29th Oct — London, Wembley OVO Arena
- Monday 30th Oct — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
- Tuesday 31st Oct — Glasgow, OVO Hydro
Buy WWE Live tickets at Ticketmaster
When do WWE Live tickets go on sale?
Pre-sale tickets for the new UK dates for WWE Live went on sale this morning (Thursday 13th July).
There are a few different pre-sale options live on Ticketmaster right now including a WWE pre-sale and an OVO pre-sale for the Glasgow date.
All other fans will have to wait for the general sale tickets. General on-sale tickets go live on Ticketmaster this morning at 10am for the London date and Friday 14th July at 10am for the Glasgow and Nottingham dates.
Buy WWE Live tickets at Ticketmaster
By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
How to get WWE Live tickets today
WWE Live tickets for the new UK dates are being sold via Ticketmaster.
Demand for previous UK dates has been incredibly high so we recommend reading our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue ahead of the tickets being released.
WWE Live tickets are likely to sell out fast so if you can be on the Ticketmaster site for when the tickets are being released, we would recommend doing so!
Buy WWE Live tickets at Ticketmaster
For more live sport recommendations, take a look at how to get Rugby World Cup tickets and cheap football tickets.