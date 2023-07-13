WWE Live has revealed three new UK dates for 2023 and will visit London, Nottingham and Glasgow in October.

Here is a full list of the new UK 2023 dates and venues for WWE Live:

Sunday 29th Oct — London, Wembley OVO Arena

Monday 30th Oct — Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

Tuesday 31st Oct — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

Buy WWE Live tickets at Ticketmaster

When do WWE Live tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for the new UK dates for WWE Live went on sale this morning (Thursday 13th July).

There are a few different pre-sale options live on Ticketmaster right now including a WWE pre-sale and an OVO pre-sale for the Glasgow date.

All other fans will have to wait for the general sale tickets. General on-sale tickets go live on Ticketmaster this morning at 10am for the London date and Friday 14th July at 10am for the Glasgow and Nottingham dates.

How to get WWE Live tickets today

WWE Live tickets for the new UK dates are being sold via Ticketmaster.

Demand for previous UK dates has been incredibly high so we recommend reading our guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue ahead of the tickets being released.

WWE Live tickets are likely to sell out fast so if you can be on the Ticketmaster site for when the tickets are being released, we would recommend doing so!

