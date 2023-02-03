The legendary '60s band will be performing 13 shows this summer as part of their European tour: The Who Hits Back! Kicking off in Barcelona this June, the group will then head Florence, Berlin, and Paris before playing in nine venues across the UK, including the majestic Edinburgh Castle where the band haven’t been seen in over 40 years.

Calling all Pinball Wizards! The Who are going on tour in 2023 and tickets for their UK dates are on sale now. Whether you’re new to the band or are a part of their generation, you won’t want to miss out on this.

Accompanied by a full orchestra, The Who will be reminiscing hits from almost 60 years in the music industry, with special tribute paid to their classic albums Tommy and Quadrophenia. Plus, at all UK shows, excluding London and Edinburgh, there will be a special appearance by UB40 featuring Ali Campbell.

The Who started their journey in London 1964 and quickly became one of the most influential rock bands of the 20th century. Made up of Roger Daltrey, Pete Townshend, John Entwistle and Keith Moon, the group have been credited with changing the history of rock and roll and inspired dozens of other celebrated groups, including The Clash and Green Day. With over 100 million records sold worldwide and an induction into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1990, they’re all you should be talking about.

Speaking about the tour, frontman Roger Daltrey said: “Having not toured the UK for six years, it’s great that at this time of our careers we have the chance to go to places that are not on the usual touring map Edinburgh Castle and Derby, as well as the other cities across the country that we haven’t been to for decades. [It] will make this very special for me.

“This opportunity will give our UK Who fans the chance to hear our current show, which, with the addition of an orchestra, takes our music to new heights.”

There’s no substitute for enjoyment, so get on with it and buy tickets for The Who’s European tour before it sells out!

The Who haven’t been back to Edinburgh in over 40 years, but they’re not stopping there. With shows taking place all over the country, there are plenty of chances to see these rock legends.

Here’s the full list of UK venues and dates:

The Who 2023 tour: When do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale for the event began on Wednesday 1st February at 10am for fan club members.

General on-sale tickets are out now, having gone live today at 10am (Friday 3rd February). We won’t get fooled by being unprepared - here’s some tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

