The tour is coming in support of Skinner’s upcoming album The Darker The Shadow, The Brighter The Light which will follow up his 2020 release: None Of Us Are Getting Out Of This Life Alive.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, the album will also be arriving at the same time as the 44-year-old’s first-ever feature film of the same name.

On the subject of the upcoming release, Skinner said: "It has been seven long years working on this film and album. It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and after dipping my toe in with some shorts and music videos, I felt I was ready.”

“I tried to go the traditional route for a bit, but it’s always served me better to follow my instincts and just get on with it myself, so I've directed it, acted in it, edited, sound mixed, funded, produced it all as well as written it.”

The soon-to-be-released songs will serve as the soundtrack to the feature film and will mark the singer’s first full-length studio album since Computers And Blues in 2011.

Coming into the music scene in 1994, Skinner has been making waves with his blending of garage, hip hop, indie and ska. As a rapper, producer, DJ, singer and writer, he first showed his talent with his debut album Original Pirate Material and quickly followed up with A Grand Don’t Come For Free, which achieved worldwide acclaim.

But after five albums and over five million record sales, Skinner quit The Streets and reinvented himself as a DJ playing Bass and Grime.

Now, he’s making a highly anticipated return with an album, movie and UK tour coming out this October. If you’re ready to be blinded by the lights, here’s everything you need to know about tickets.

The Streets’ 11-date concert will be taking them across the UK from top to bottom, with Glasgow, Birmingham and Bournemouth on the list. Skinner will be kicking the tour off in Nottingham’s Rock City in October and wrapping up at London’s iconic Alexandra Palace in November, here are the full details.

How much do The Streets tickets cost?

At the time of writing, The Streets general admission ticket will set you back £45 not including the booking fee. This is for a standing ticket, as a lot of the venues only have standing areas, however, some venues do have reserved balcony seats for the same price.

How to get tickets to The Streets’ 2023 UK tour

Pre-sale tickets for The Streets’ tour went live on Wednesday for O2 Priority Customers. Meanwhile, general sale tickets are on sale now, having gone live at 9am on Friday, 21st July.

Don’t mug yourself by being late, read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

