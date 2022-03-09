The Prodigy tickets: band announces 2022 Keith Flint tribute tour

As well as paying tribute to their former band member, the group is also commemorating the 25th anniversary of their iconic album, The Fat of the Land. Tickets are set to go on sale later this week, on Ticketmaster .

Prodigy fans rejoice — the band has announced a huge comeback tour with dates in some of the UK's biggest cities. The group has dedicated the tour to former frontman, Keith Flint, who died in 2019.

Best known for songs like 'Firestarter', the Prodigy are recognised for their electronic punk stylings and a succession of hugely popular nineties dance albums.

They tweeted: "The Prodigy return to the stage to play a run of live dates in England during July this year, coinciding with the 25th anniversary of The Fat Of The Land." Later adding: "Come July, the iconic British group will be performing across England in several cities, with tickets set to go live later this week. In this guide, we'll help you understand when and where you can get your hands on some and see The Prodigy live.

The Prodigy Tour 2022: when are the UK dates?

The tour starts in Yorkshire in July 2022 and makes its way through England, with final dates in London. Take a look at the full list of tour dates and venues below.

The Prodigy tour 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

Tickets go on sale on Friday 11th March, at 9am. You'll want to head over to Ticketmaster before 9am though, to make sure you bag a place in the queue. These tickets could be in high demand!

The ticket release date is the same across all of the venues and performances listed, though they may vary slightly on price.

The Prodigy tour 2022: What supporting acts will be performing?

As of yet, no supporting artists have been announced. We may see more information on supporting acts released near the time, or The Prodigy might fly solo on this one.

If more information on supporting acts is released, we'll update this page later.

How much do Prodigy 2022 tour tickets cost?

Ticket prices aren't confirmed yet, so you'll have to get on the Ticketmaster site come Friday for finalised details on this. However, there is likely to be some variation between venues and some may offer seated and standing tickets at slightly different prices.

