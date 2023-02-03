Speaking about the new album on Twitter when it was first announced last year, she said: "I cannot believe I am writing this. I was seven years old when I wrote my first song. 15 years old when I released my first song. I am about to turn 25 years old, and I get to say my debut album My 21st Century Blues is available for pre-order from midnight."

25-year-old RAYE has released her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, which is scheduled to go on sale today.

The debut album has been a long time coming for the four time BRIT-nominated artist. If you’re a pop music listener, chances are you’ve heard of Londoner RAYE, and chances are you’ve heard her smash hits Bed and Escapism. She released her first EP in 2014, Welcome to the Winter, and followed it up with a number of singles, such as Flowers. Her second EP ⁠— modestly called Second ⁠— includes a feature from grime artist Stormzy.

Alongside working on her own music, RAYE has co-written tracks like You Don’t Know Me with Jax Jones, which reached the number three spot on the UK Singles Chart, and has teamed up with artists like Beyoncé, David Guetta, Ellie Goulding, and Charli XCX to lend her vocals and writing ability.

RAYE will be the opening act for Kali Uchis on her Red Moon in Venus tour, then the Hard Out Here singer will be heading on a tour of her very own in November and December. Here’s how you can secure tickets to see RAYE live.

If you haven't yet ordered RAYE's debut album, My 21st Century Blues, you can buy it right now on Amazon from just £9.99. Plus, with the purchase of the CD or vinyl, you'll bag 90 days of Amazon Music Unlimited for free.

Rachel Agatha Keen, professionally known as RAYE, is touring a number of UK cities in November and December of this year. Here’s the complete list of venues and locations where you can catch her:

RAYE 2023 tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Speaking about the upcoming tour on Twitter, RAYE said it’s her "most special tour to date".

General on-sale is happening right now, having been released at 9am this morning (Friday 3rd February). Head over to the Ticketmaster site to secure your place in the queue.

