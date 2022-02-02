Beats Fit Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro: which should you buy?

While the AirPods Pro are likely to remain the more recognisable out of the two, with that iconic white stem design, the Beats Fit Pro are arguably better for exercise fans due to the unique wingtip design that keeps them snug while inside your ears.

The Beats Fit Pro and Apple AirPods Pro are premium wireless earbuds with similar pricing, features and specs. So which is the best pair for you?

Even though there’s significant overlap between the two sets of high-end buds, there are some key differences that you should know about before purchasing.

So whether you want to know which is better for heavy gym sessions, which has the better battery life for travelling during 2022 or which has the best compatibility with Android devices – RadioTimes.com has you covered in this comparison guide.

Of course, we have had extensive hands-on time with both of the audio products, so be sure to also read our in-depth Beats Fit Pro review and Apple AirPods Pro review if you want to get a full picture of how they compare when used on a daily basis.

If you want to check out some rival products, don't miss our guide to the best wireless earbuds you can buy in 2022, plus our list of the best budget wireless earbuds.

Jump to:

Beats Fit Pro on a MacBook

Beats Fit Pro vs Apple AirPods Pro: key differences at a glance

Beats Fit Pro has 6 hours battery, AirPods Pro has 4.5 hours

Beats Fit Pro has USB-C charging, AirPods Pro has Lightning

Beats Fit Pro has no wireless charging, AirPods Pro has MagSafe

Beats Fit Pro has Android App, Apple AirPods Pro does not

Beats Fit Pro has four colour choices, Apple AirPods has one

Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro: design

Even if the specs and features overlap, it’s clear just from a quick glance that the two buds have a very different aesthetic. Which one you prefer is up to you, but it’s clear that the Beats Fit Pro’s design is much better suited for wearing them at the gym, although we found the Fit Pro was not quite as comfortable for all-day use.

The AirPods Pro, which are only available in the colour white, use a stem design with multiple black vents and come with a choice of three sizes of silicone tips. There is no Apple branding on the AirPods Pro, only a letter to tell left from the right. A sensor on the stem lets you control calls or cycle between listening modes with taps.

The Beats Fit Pro use a wingtip design, which is a permanent piece of silicone that’s attached to each bud and wraps around your inner ear to keep them in place. There is a more prominent ‘B’ logo on each bud, which also acts as the method for skipping music, answering calls and cycling between the two additional listening modes.

Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro: features

Both of the earbuds use Apple’s H1 chip so the features and specs offered by each product are close to identical. Here’s a breakdown of what you get with both:

Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) mode

Adaptive EQ, Transparency modes

Spatial audio with dynamic head tracking

Apple Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing

Sweat and water-resistant (IPX4)

iOS Find My compatibility (iOS users)

“Hey Siri” voice assistance (iOS users)

But it’s actually the features and specs where the bigger under-the-hood differences between the Apple AirPods Pro and the Beats Fit Pro come into clear focus.

The big one is that the Beats Fit Pro have better compatibility for Android users, with an app used to enable one-touch pairing, changing what clicking each bud will do and using the Beats Fit Test – which helps find the best size of tips for your ears. On top of that, the Beats app lets Android users see battery levels and switch modes.

While the AirPod Pro’s case can be charged via Apple MagSafe, the Fit Pro case lacks wireless charging. But one big difference between the two is that the AirPods Pro are based around the Lightning cable, while the Fit Pro is centred around USB-C.

Beats vs AirPods, cases compared

Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro: pricing

The Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are priced from £199 in the UK. The AirPods Pro with MagSafe still have an RRP of £239, but can currently be found from £189.

Buy Beats Fit Pro:

Buy Apple AirPods Pro:

Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro: compatibility

The Beats Fit Pro and Apple AirPods Pro are both Bluetooth wireless earbuds so will be compatible with both iOS and Android devices. However, that doesn’t mean that the full feature-set is open to both – and it’s the iOS users that get the best deal as the H1 chip opens up spatial audio with dynamic head tracking alongside Automatic Switching, Audio Sharing and broader support for the “Hey Siri” voice assistant.

The Beats Fit Pro are definitely more compatible with Android devices, however, the Beats app enhances the experience with the ability to turn on quick pairing and better button customisation. You don’t get that with the AirPods Pro. The Beats also use USB-C over Lightning – which is the cable widely used by Androids in 2022.

Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro: sizes

The Beats Fit Pro and Apple AirPods Pro both come with charging cases that easily fit in your pocket, but due to the different design choices there are clear differences when comparing the size and weight of each product. Here’s the breakdown:

Buds compared

AirPods Pro buds size: (H): 1.22 in (W): 0.86 in (L): 0.94 in)

Beats Fit Pro buds size: : (H) 0.75 in (W): 0.94 in (L): 1.18 in

AirPods Pro buds weight: 5.4 grams (each)

Beats Fit Pro buds weight: 5.6g (each)

Cases compared

AirPods Pro case size: (H): 1.78 in (W): 2.39 in (D): 0.85 in

Beats Fit Pro case size: (H): 1.12 in (W): 2.44 in (L): 2.44 in

AirPods Pro case weight: 45.6 grams

Beats Fit Pro case weight: 55.1 grams

Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro: battery life

The Beats Fit Pro buds have up to six hours of listening time which rises to up to 24 hours when combined with a fully-powered charging case. The Apple AirPods Pro have up to 4.5 hours of listening time, which rises to 24 hours with the case.

With both earbuds, a fast-fuel feature means five minutes in the case will provide around one hour of listening time. Only the AirPods support wireless charging.

Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro: colours

Apple’s premium earbuds are well-known for their white appearance, which is the only option available, but the Beats Fit Pro are better suited to anyone who likes a wider selection as they come in White, Black, Stone Purple and Sage Grey.

Fit Pro vs AirPods Pro: verdict

There’s no denying that the Apple AirPods Pro and Beats Fit Pro are similar in terms of features, pricing and specs. However, we think choosing between the two comes down to three factors: compatibility, wireless capability and personal use case.

Compatibility: The Beats Fit Pro are the better choice for anyone pairing them with an Android device thanks to the enhanced abilities offered by the Beats app.

Wireless capability: It’s a shame to see the Beats – a £199 product – come without wireless charging. If you need that, you should go for the latest AirPods Pro.

Use case: The wingtip design of the Fit Pro means they are better suited to sessions in the gym or out running as they stay snug in your ears while moving. If you want a pair of earbuds for working or travelling, we would recommend the AirPods Pro.

The differences are small, but they do exist. If you are an iOS user, both the Beats Fit Pro and AirPods Pro will offer you fantastic audio quality and compatibility so it will come down to which design you prefer. For Android users, it’s probably best to go for the Beats Fit Pro as you will ultimately be getting more features for your money.

