The site-specific production has been touring around warehouses in Liverpool and Edinburgh since December and is now heading to London before an April stint in Washington DC.

So far the show, directed by Simon Godwin, has gained much praise for Fiennes’ and Varma’s performances, as well as the unique warehouse staging, which has been set up like a modern day war.

Before taking on the role, Fiennes commented on Macbeth’s relevance to the world conflicts going on today: “Macbeth is a play that always carries relevance, but with wars in Ukraine and Sudan... the play seems particularly current.

“But Shakespeare’s examination of the minds of his protagonists – the intimate nature of this – is what gives the play its brilliant and terrifying focus.”

Performances will run in London for just seven weeks, so here’s how you can get yourself a ticket.

Buy Macbeth tickets at Love Theatre

Where can I see Ralph Fiennes's Macbeth in London?

In a big stray from tradition, Ralph Fiennes’s Macbeth will be taking place at Dock X, a multi-use warehouse in the centre of Canada Water.

The stage and seating has been custom built within the huge 34,100 square ft space.

The venue is a short walk from Canada Water and Surrey Quays train stations, on the Jubilee line and Overground. Plus, it’s a fully accessible location with a step-free entrance and accessible bathroom facilities.

How long will Ralph Fiennes's Macbeth be in London?

Ralph Fiennes’s time on the stage is as short as his characters reign as King – lasting just seven weeks.

Performances will start this weekend, Saturday 10th February, and run until 30th March. The shows will take place every Monday to Saturday with matinee performances on Thursdays and at the weekend. There will also be a captioned performance on Wednesday 6th March.

How much do Macbeth tickets cost?

Tickets are slightly pricier than normal thanks to the show’s big-name cast and limited run time.

Seats range between £30 and £234, although you’ll need to act quickly if you want to grab a cheaper spot.

How to get Macbeth tickets today to see Ralph Fiennes perform live

There’s still plenty of availability so it would be madness to wait around!

