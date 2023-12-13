The tour is in support of the rapper’s fifth studio album Pink Friday 2 that came out on Friday 8th December. A sequel to her debut, Pink Friday (2010), this is Minaj’s first album in five years following the release of Queen in 2018.

Nicki Minaj, born Onika Tanya Maraj, is one of the best-selling music artists and the top selling female rappers of the 2010s. With more than 100 million records sold worldwide, the 41-year-old has earned 23 top 10 singles in the US and her Diamond-certified single ‘Super Bass’ was named by Billboard as the 13th best pop song of all time.

She’s also collaborated on some of the most iconic tracks of the last decade, like Megan Thee Stallion’s Hot Girl Summer, Bang Bang with Jesse J and Ariana Grande and, more recently, Barbie World with Ice Spice.

So, if you and the other super freaky girls want to be in the audience next May, here’s how you can get tickets to see Nicki Minaj live.

Minaj will be heading to the UK for just three dates next spring, here’s the official dates and venues:

How much do Nicki Minaj tickets cost?

Prices will start at £75 for seated tickets and £132 for standing. For £243, you can get a Golden Circle standing spot close to the stage and VIP packages will cost between £243.70 and £477.70.

How to get Nicki Minaj tickets for Pink Friday 2 2024 tour

The pre-sale for Pink Friday 2 went live today (Wednesday 13th December) at 9am. This pre-sale will be for O2 Priority customers, but a second Live Nation and Spotify pre-sale will go out on Thursday 14th December.

General sale will begin on Friday 15th December at 9am. If you’re desperate for a spot, make sure you read our tips on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue, or you can also get tickets at Live Nation.

