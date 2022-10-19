However, Michael Bublé is for all year round, not just for Christmas.

You’d be forgiven for thinking that Christmas is Michael Bublé’s season. After all, the jazz singer’s holiday album, Christmas, held pole position on the Billboard 200 for five weeks when it was released in 2011 and has continued to bless our merry ears every year since.

The Haven't Met You Yet singer is currently on his seventh concert tour for his new album Higher. The tour kicked off on 8th August this year in Duluth, Georgia, and is set to come to the UK and Ireland in spring next year.

Speaking about the tour, Bublé said: "I can’t wait to be back in arenas across the UK – it’s going to be a true arena spectacle! I’m so excited for people to experience it. A lot of my fans have been part of my journey for the past 20 years, so to celebrate this milestone with everyone together is going to be extra special. I just want to connect to them, take them away, spread some goodness. That’s it!"

Higher is the 11th studio album by Bublé and features the hit single I'll Never Not Love You, as well as covers of well-known tunes — because if there’s one thing The Bublé is fantastic at doing, it’s putting his stamp on a song. For example, like Paul McCartney's ballad My Valentine, which is produced by McCartney himself, Sam Cooke's Bring It On Home to Me, and a duet with Willie Nelson on the country singer’s song Crazy.

Bublé’s new release is his first studio album in three years, and it's been a success so far. Higher debuted at number one on the UK Albums Chart, making it the Come Fly with Me singer’s fifth album to do so.

By now, though, the artist is no stranger to a chart-topping hit. Michael Bublé has sold over 75 million records worldwide, won four Grammy Awards and multiple Juno Awards, too.

So to see Michael Bublé on his first UK tour in over four years, here’s how to get tickets.

When is Michael Bublé’s UK and Ireland tour?

Here’s the full list of the UK and Ireland venues and dates:

Michael Bublé UK tour: when do tickets go on sale?

Pre-sale tickets for Michael Bublé’s Higher tour are on sale right now, having gone on sale at 9am today (Wednesday 19th October). Pre-sale tickets are available to Three Mobile and O2 Priority customers.

The general sale is happening on Friday 21st October at 9am.

Michael Bublé UK tour: how to get tickets

Pre-sale tickets are available on the Three+ rewards app for Three Mobile customers, and for O2 Priority customers.

For those of you joining the general release, we’ve put together a guide on how to beat the Ticketmaster queue.

