The American singer-songwriter and rapper is best known for hits like Truth Hurts and Good as Hell. She shot to mainstream stardom in 2019 following the release of her third album, Cuz I Love You, and topped the Billboard Top 100 chart this year with her single About Damn Time.

Lizzo has announced a huge UK tour which will see her entertain hoards of fans at some of the best venues in the country. Our full guide tells you how to get tickets and be there live.

The accolades don't end there either, as Lizzo also scooped the 2019 Entertainer of the Year award from TIME and — most importantly of all — she's claimed three Grammys in her career to date.

Buy tickets for Lizzo's UK tour at Ticketmaster

It's fair to say Lizzo has been a huge hit with UK fans too, and now, she's set to travel the country with a stadium tour that's testament to the popularity of her music. The ticket sale is coming up soon and our guide will tell you everything you need to know to beat the Ticketmaster queue and get tickets to see Lizzo live in the UK.

When is the Lizzo 2023 UK tour?

The UK tour will take Lizzo across England, Scotland and Ireland in March 2023, with five performances.

Here's the full list of UK dates and venues:

March 8th 2023 — Glasgow, OVO Hydro

March 9th 2023 — Birmingham, Ultilita Arena

March 11th 2023 — Manchester, AO Arena

March 13th 2023 — Dublin, 3Arena

March 15th 2023 — London, The O2

How to get Lizzo tickets for the 2023 UK tour

There are various presale opportunities between now and the general sale on Friday (7th October), depending on the venue you want to attend and any presale providers that you have made purchases with. For example, there's a presale for American Express customers running until midday on Friday, allowing early ticket access to American Express customers.

Most would-be buyers will have to wait until midday on Friday to grab their tickets from Ticketmaster.

Buy tickets for Lizzo's UK tour at Ticketmaster

We recommend getting on the site around 15 minutes early to ensure you bag a space in the queue. After all, these tickets are likely to be in high demand. Good luck!

Advertisement

For more from RadioTimes.com, head over to our Going Out section. We've got everything from recommendations of the best West End shows to tips on how to get cheap Alton Tower tickets.