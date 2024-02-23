Now, if you can believe it, the era-defining band are turning 21 years old. To celebrate, they're throwing a big party and we're all invited.

In a post on X, Tom, Harry, Danny and Dougie announced "we’re throwing a massive birthday party at

@TheO2 on 10th October and everyone’s invited!"

McFly first announced their return to touring in 2019 after a long hiatus. COVID had other plans for the band, but in 2021 their new era took off with a band, touring summer festivals up and down the country performing tracks from their sixth album Young Dumb Thrills, which was released in 2020.

This year, McFly are once again on the festival circuit and will be performing tracks from their 2023 album Power to Play, before their 21st birthday show in October. Read on for the chance to grab a ticket for yourself.

Buy McFly tickets at Ticketek

McFly's 21st birthday: When and where are the celebrations?

For one night and one night only! Here's when and where you can catch McFly:

10th October 2024— London, O2 Arena

When are McFly on tour in 2024?

If you want another chance to see Danny, Dougie, Harry and Tom live, don't fear; the boys are busy on the festival circuit this summer. Here's where you can catch them:

When do McFly 21st birthday tickets go on sale?

McFans can snap up a ticket when general sale goes live at 9am on Friday 23rd February.

How much are McFly tickets?

Fans can expect to pay anywhere from £48.20 to £59.40 for a seated ticket. Prices will vary depending on your desired seats.

How to get McFly at the O2 tickets

Be sure that you know your Ticketmaster login details and that you get online before tickets go on sale – we recommend at least 10 minutes before to be in with the best chance of snagging the tickets of your choice.

