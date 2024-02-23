How to get tickets to McFly's 21st birthday celebrations as sale goes live
It's going to be the party of the century, Obviously.
When it comes to birthday milestones, a 21st birthday is a big one. This year, fans of British boy band McFly will have the chance to celebrate the group's 21st band-iversary in style at the O2 arena.
McFly hardly need an introduction. The iconic four-piece have sold over ten million records worldwide, were the youngest band to have topped the UK Albums Chart twice, not to mention that their posters have graced many a teen and tween bedroom wall (including the walls of this RadioTimes.com writer).
Now, if you can believe it, the era-defining band are turning 21 years old. To celebrate, they're throwing a big party and we're all invited.
In a post on X, Tom, Harry, Danny and Dougie announced "we’re throwing a massive birthday party at
@TheO2 on 10th October and everyone’s invited!"
McFly first announced their return to touring in 2019 after a long hiatus. COVID had other plans for the band, but in 2021 their new era took off with a band, touring summer festivals up and down the country performing tracks from their sixth album Young Dumb Thrills, which was released in 2020.
This year, McFly are once again on the festival circuit and will be performing tracks from their 2023 album Power to Play, before their 21st birthday show in October. Read on for the chance to grab a ticket for yourself.
McFly's 21st birthday: When and where are the celebrations?
For one night and one night only! Here's when and where you can catch McFly:
- 10th October 2024— London, O2 Arena
When are McFly on tour in 2024?
If you want another chance to see Danny, Dougie, Harry and Tom live, don't fear; the boys are busy on the festival circuit this summer. Here's where you can catch them:
- 20th June 2024 – Newport, Isle of Wight Festival
- 23rd June 2024 – Newport, Isle of Wight Festival
- 25th July 2024 – Dorset, Lulworth Castle (Camp Bestival Dorset 2024)
- 10th August 2024 – Halifax, The Piece Hall (TK Maxx Present Live at the Piece Hall 2024)
- 15th August 2024 – Shropshire, Weston Park (Camp Bestival Shropshire 2024)
- 18th August 2024 – Halifax, The Piece Hall (TK Maxx Present Live at the Piece Hall 2024)
When do McFly 21st birthday tickets go on sale?
McFans can snap up a ticket when general sale goes live at 9am on Friday 23rd February.
How much are McFly tickets?
Fans can expect to pay anywhere from £48.20 to £59.40 for a seated ticket. Prices will vary depending on your desired seats.
How to get McFly at the O2 tickets
Be sure that you know your Ticketmaster login details and that you get online before tickets go on sale – we recommend at least 10 minutes before to be in with the best chance of snagging the tickets of your choice.
