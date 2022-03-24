Originally scheduled as the 'Loud Kids Tour', the band has added more dates and venues worldwide, re-naming it the 'Loud Kids Get Louder Tour'.

Måneskin has announced a huge world tour, including one stand-out London show. Starting in Seattle in November, the headline-grabbing rock band will perform all across the USA before heading across to Europe and hitting the likes of Italy, Germany, the Netherlands and the UK.

The Italian rockers came to fame after winning the 2021 Eurovision song contest for Italy, performing their hit 'Zitti e Buoni'. Since then, they've gone from strength to strength and racked up almost a billion Spotify listens for their cover of Beggin' by Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons.

Due to the ongoing situation in Ukraine, the band has cancelled all of the Russian dates previously scheduled on the tour but there are still a wide array of tour dates going ahead across Europe, Canada and the US.

Måneskin tour 2022: When are the UK shows?

A huge portion of the band's tour is set to take place in Europe but there's only one UK date currently scheduled.

Måneskin will perform live at London's O2 Arena, on Monday 8th May 2023.

The show was originally scheduled to take place at Brixton's O2 Academy, a much smaller venue. The upgrade to the larger UK venue is great news for fans as there's now a better chance of getting a ticket.

When do Måneskin tour tickets go on sale?

The LiveNation Presale for the huge O2 event begins this morning (Thursday 24th March) at 10am. This presale is then available until midday on Friday.

Then the general sale begins on Friday 25th March at 1pm.

If you miss out, there are still a few tickets remaining for other Måneskin shows in the UK, including their appearance at Reading Festival.

How much do Måneskin tickets cost?

Ticket prices for the tour have not yet been confirmed, but there will likely be several tiers of tickets available, with more expensive VIP packages offering a more luxurious concert experience.

Who will be supporting Måneskin?

There's no confirmation yet on who will be supporting Måneskin on this leg of their world tour, but there's plenty of time for the band to announce top-notch support acts before May 2023.

In the meantime, if you're a fan, don't forget to head over to Ticketmaster on Friday, at 1pm, for the general sale.

