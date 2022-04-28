The genre-mixing, chart-topping star is set to perform at the Eventim Apollo in November 2022, after touring the US throughout September.

Lil Nas X has announced a huge world tour which will see him cross the US and Europe, plus he'll perform one huge UK show in London.

Best known for his breakout 2019 hit Old Town Road, which uniquely blended country and R&B stylings – and topped UK and US charts – Lil Nas X has since gone on to win huge industry awards. He released his first studio album, titled Montero, in 2021.

Buy tickets for Lil Nas X at Eventim Apollo, London

If you're a fan and would love to catch Lil Nas X's performance in the UK, read on for the latest updates on the show and how to get tickets.

Lil Nas X tickets 2022: When are the UK shows?

Unfortunately Lil Nas X's world tour only includes one UK date.

His UK show will take place on 12th November 2022 at London's Eventim Apollo.

Lil Nas X tickets 2022: When do tickets go on sale?

The O2 Priority presale begins Wednesday 4th May at 10am and ends Friday 6th May at 9am. Then the LiveNation presale runs from 5th May at 10am until 6th May at 9am.

For those with no access to the presale tickets, the general sale begins on Friday 6th May at 10am.

How much do Lil Nas X tickets cost?

We haven't got confirmation on pricing right now, but if you head to the Ticketmaster page linked below in time for the general sale, full information on ticket pricing will be available.

Who will be supporting Lil Nas X?

Lil Nas X recently joked in an interview that he wanted Australian children's music group The Wiggles to feature on his tour.

He tweeted that he was "trying really hard to get The Wiggles to coheadline the tour with [him]", adding: "I will keep you guys updated."

The Wiggles replied: "We're ready to wiggle with you!"

While this seems unlikely to actually happen, the real supporting acts for the tour are yet to be confirmed, so you never know!

